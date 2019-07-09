The football team from Indianapolis has a message for the rest of the NFL: You don’t wanna play these Colts. Not now, not in the playoffs — assuming the team makes it, which grows more and more likely with every win.
You don’t wanna deal with a team that has won seven of its last eight games, a team that has shown what it can do when it relies solely on Andrew Luck’s right arm, or can win with a dominant running game and defense such as it did in a 23-0 victory over Dallas on Sunday, a team that came into Lucas Oil Stadium winners of five straight.
There isn’t a hotter team in the NFL right now with just two games left to play. After a 1-5 start to the campaign when the Colts beat themselves with drops, penalties and other forms of self-sabotage, this team of young players built through the past couple drafts has come together in a major way. A plan that general manager Chris Ballard once referred to as long term with dirty words like “patience” now seems anything but as his team fights for playoff contention.
And the best part is, if you say you saw this coming, then you’re lying.
This team was left for dead after six games, needing to all but win out and catch several breaks along the way if it had any hopes of contending in 2018. Now, it seems more and more likely this season will all come down to a winner-take-all game in Nashville against the Titans on the final Sunday of the season. For what it’s worth, Luck is 10-0 against the Titans.
The simple fact of the matter is this team is marvelously ahead of schedule. We, hesitantly perhaps, expected Luck to throw for a ton of yards while racking up a nice total of touchdowns as well. We expected Indy to win some games, more often than not by just outscoring the opponent.
What didn’t we expect? How about this defense? A unit that has been completely rebuilt and is incredibly young, the Colts have allowed 10 points or less in three of their last five games. Led by standout rookie linebacker, and Pro Bowl snub, Darrius Leonard (146 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 fumbles forced and 2 fumbles recovered) at linebacker and with safety Malik Hooker roaming the secondary, the production we have seen out of the unit over the second half of the season has been special.
How about the running game? The Colts have not been able to run the ball this well since Joseph Addai donned the blue and white, and they’re doing it behind a reconstructed line and with several unproven backs. Second-year pro Marlon Mack has totaled 755 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this year, including a season-high of 139 yards against the Cowboys.
During that game, Indy won how the Cowboys usually do: by using a dominant rushing game and playing tough, physical defense. Mack played well, and so did Nyhiem Hines (64 yards from scrimmage) behind an offensive line that was blessed with the return of center Ryan Kelly.
The defense did its part too, clamping down on Zeke Elliott, the league’s leading rusher, and Dak Prescott, a quarterback that came into the game red hot with with a QBR of over 100 in each of his past four games. The result was the Colts’ first shutout since 2014.
It was a game they had to have, and they got it.
There’s no particularly compelling story to this team’s turnaround. No special meetings, no fiery speeches by the coach, and no flashy trades. They just kept working, playing, and grinding. Perhaps that is a story in itself.
The Colts have always known what they had with players such as Luck, Anthony Castonzo and TY Hilton. What they didn’t know was how the young guys would perform. As we stand now, Leonard is a front runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The two rookie offensive linemen, Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith have been all hey hoped for and more. Mack and Hines and game changers and, on Sunday, rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, who has struggled with injuries, had two sacks of Prescott.
Perhaps most importantly, they’re showing for the first time they can win without Luck.
So, take note, NFL. A punchline for the past couple seasons, the Colts are returning to prominence. My guess, they’re gonna stay here for a while.
