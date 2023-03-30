EMMA — Westview senior distance mainstay Lyndon Miller recently signed to participate in track and field at Taylor University.
Miller’s specialty has been the 800-meter run. He won that event last year in both the East Noble Sectional and the Northeast Corner Conference Championships.
Miller was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection in cross country this past fall. He was an all-area honorable mention in track and field last year.
Miller will join a Trojan men’s program that finished fourth outdoors last spring and fourth indoors this winter in those respective Crossroads League Championship meets. He will add to a solid 800 group, which includes junior Nate Conkel, who ran that event in the NAIA National Championship meet last year.
