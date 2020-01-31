INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Friday launched Indiana’s new modernized data portal, INview.
Replacing Indiana’s current information portal Compass, INview provides a robust view of districts and schools for both state and federal accountability measures, while sharing the performance and progress of Indiana schools. It is designed to fulfill federal accountability requirements for transparency under the Every Student Succeeds Act,
“Hoosiers deserve transparency surrounding the academic performance and fiscal solvency of all Indiana schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “INview is designed to provide this transparency to the extent identified by statute. INview is an outward-facing ESSA report card allowing Hoosiers to monitor, celebrate and select the state’s K-12 education options and to better understand taxpayer investments.”
Created with parents in mind, INview serves as IDOE’s new public-facing portal for school-level data. INview brings a new, mobile-ready experience to school performance data in a user-friendly question -and-answer format, the department said in a news release.
INview includes new data points not previously available on Compass. These include student-level spending for every Indiana public school, school environment data (including suspensions and expulsions), school-specific teaching level experience and demographics, and state and national awards and recognitions received. In addition, INview provides data for a variety of demographics, such as students in foster care, students who are homeless, students from military-connected families, students identified as high-ability, and more.
INview also provides a variety of options to compare districts and schools. One such new option, titled “schools like me,” allows schools to be compared to other schools with similar demographics. Additionally, INview introduces a new level of school groupings called Networks. Networks are groups of schools aligned for a particular purpose outside of the traditional school/district arrangement.
To view Indiana’s new data and information portal INview, visit inview.doe.in.gov. For more information on Indiana’s ESSA plan, please visit doe.in.gov/essa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.