Only 58% of Hoosier children age 19-35 months have completed an immunization series recommended to prevent a variety of communicable diseases, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
With more than a third of Indiana’s youngest children behind on routine vaccinations, public health officials are renewing efforts to boost immunization rates, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The early childhood vaccine series, known as the 4:3:1:3:3:1:4 series, is recommended to prevent diseases like polio, measles hepatitis and chicken pox, according to IDOH. The vaccines later are required to enter the state’s k-12 schools.
In 2021, the state’s fully-vaccinated rate was 61%, decreasing from 70% in 2020.
Health experts largely attribute the drop in vaccinations to the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept children from visiting doctors’ offices for checkups, when most routine childhood shots are administered.
“Basically, what happened nationwide, statewide, including Noble County, is that routine vaccination rates just took a nosedive during COVID and people delayed or were unable to access preventative care. Immunizations were one of those things that just took a hit,” Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe said.
“As we’ve sort of come out of the crisis of COVID and some of those normal health care avenues have sort of opened back up again, we have started to see a slight increase in the school-age vaccinations — the ones that are required for school,” she said.
“We are starting to see a little bit of a turn-around in those, although the rates are still extremely low, but with our infant vaccines, we just really are not seeing those pick back up. And we aren’t really sure why.”
Most recent data available from the state health department shows that Noble County has a 58% vaccine completion rate for children ages 19-35-months, Lowe said.
“Which is absolutely horrible, and also very scary because that covers measles, mumps, rubella, pertussis,” she added.
“In order for herd immunity to occur and for you to feel pretty safe about the population just being generally protected against vaccine-preventable illnesses, we want that rate to be about 90%.
“For that rate to be 58% in our county right now means that we are at very high risk. This is not just our county … But we are at very high risk for an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable illness. When you have an immunization rate that low, you have a very large percentage of the population that’s vulnerable, so we’re very concerned about that. We want to do whatever we can to try to raise those rates,” Lowe said.
For the early childhood vaccination series, LaGrange County reported only 35% of children completely immunized — the state’s lowest rate of completion. Warrick County showed the highest completion rate at 77%, with Whitley County having the second highest rate of completion at 75%. DeKalb County had a 60% completion rate and Steuben County had a completion rate of 57%.
In a May letter to school superintendents, administrators and nurses, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic also has presented numerous health challenges for schools and students. One of the less publicized negative outcomes is a 10% reduction in childhood vaccination rates among Indiana children over the past two years. This puts our students at greater risk for diseases such as measles, mumps, chicken pox and many others.”
Before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the state department of health sent letters to the homes of about 540,000 children between ages 5 and 18 who were behind on vaccines in an effort to encourage students and their families to visit the doctor or attend vaccination clinics hosted by the state and local health departments.
In Indiana, students in all grades are required to meet the minimum immunization requirements set out the by IDOH.
Before entering kindergarten, children are required to receive the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), polio, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and varicella (chickenpox) vaccines.
By the sixth and 12th grades, additional MCV4 (meningococcal) and TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) immunizations are required.
The state found that as of the 2021-22 school year, about 81% of kindergartners were in compliance; 74% of sixth-graders have state-required immunizations; and 66% of 12th-graders were in compliance.
Students who do not get the shots risk not being able to attend school, unless they receive an exemption.
A medical exemption can be issued by a physician, indicating that a particular immunization may be detrimental to the child’s health. Indiana also allows objections to immunizations based on religious grounds.
During the 2021-22 academic year, 2.32% of kindergartners were exempt from Indiana’s vaccine requirements. The IDOH recorded another 2,763 exemptions among older school-aged children. The state reported that 399 students had a medical exemption and 2,364 students had exemptions based on religious grounds.
Lowe said the Noble County Health Department has a school liaison who is working with all of the schools in Noble County. The liaison is meeting with administration and nursing staff and setting up school-based routine shot clinics, in addition to flu clinics, Lowe added.
“That gets us our school-aged kids but we still are having problems accessing those babies, toddlers. We’re not seeing an increase in the number of babies and toddlers coming into the clinics to be vaccinated,” Lowe said.
“We have billboards up. We have off-site locations so that people can access us in Kendallville, Albion or Ligonier. We are also partnering with Parkview Physicians Group in Avilla. We’re parking our mobile unit there once a month so that patients that are accessing their care for well-child visits or whatever can at the same time get immunizations,” Lowe added.
“Whatever we can do to get the word out to help parents understand that delaying those vaccines is creating a very vulnerable situation if we would have an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable illness. Their babies and their toddlers would be in a very risky place without having those up to date.”
Other area counties also are working on the push to boost immunization rates.
Alicia Walsh, Steuben County Health Department administrator, said the department is offering different events and clinics to help meet the need in the community.
In an attempt to meet the needs of working families, the department is offering late night clinics. The department also is co-administering COVID vaccinations and flu shots.
Walsh said late-night clinics are held each Monday.
“That is to offer those alternating hours for working families that might have children that need vaccinations,” she said.
Clinics also are offered one weekend a month.
Clinics for both childhood and adult vaccinations are scheduled until the end of the year, with scheduling planned to continue into the new year, she said.
“We’re trying to hit every nail on the head that we can that we have available,” she said.
Steuben County Public Health Nurse Mickinna Lothamer said data provided by the state shows that of Steuben County’s 17-year-olds, 27.8% are vaccinated for meningitis B. That vaccine is not required.
“That’s actually pretty good for the state,” Lothamer said of the county’s meningitis B vaccination rate.
“It is not required and that is why they’re tracking it.”
For the same age group, 31% have received the meningitis vaccine, Lothamer said. Steuben County also has a 75% vaccine rate for HPV (human papillomavirus) and flu in 17-year-olds and a 92% vaccination rate for TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis).
“Vaccinations are one of the largest programs we have here in the health department and we do take it very seriously. We’re trying to reach them (members of the public) in a different format. We are on-boarding a new electronic scheduling program to make it easier for patients to actually reach us after hours. No longer do they have to wait until we’re actually open. We now have a portal to make scheduling easier on our website. They can do it whenever it’s convenient for them and no longer do they need to wait until our office hours are actually open to call in and make an appointment,” Walsh said.
The DeKalb County Health Department is offering childhood routine immunizations for the under-insured, Medicaid recipients, Alaska natives or Native American Indians, by appointment only.
Clinics will take place: Sept. 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Sept. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; Oct. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m.; and Oct. 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:45 p.m. Call 925-2220 for an appointment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Indiana ranks below most other states in the country for routine childhood immunization rates.
The decrease in vaccination rates extends beyond Indiana. According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, global vaccination coverage continued to decline in 2021, with 25 million infants missing out on lifesaving vaccines.
According to the agencies, that is the largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years. The percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) — a marker for immunization coverage within and across countries — fell 5 percentage points between 2019 and 2021 to 81%, according to the data.
“As a result, 25 million children missed out on one or more doses of DTP through routine immunization services in 2021 alone. This is 2 million more than those who missed out in 2020 and 6 million more than in 2019, highlighting the growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases. The decline was due to many factors including an increased number of children living in conflict and fragile settings where immunization access is often challenging, increased misinformation and COVID-19 related issues such as service and supply chain disruptions, resource diversion to response efforts, and containment measures that limited immunization service access and availability,” the agencies said in a news release.
Casey Smith of Indiana Capital Chronicle contributed to this report.
