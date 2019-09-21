Women’s nature hike being held in Wolf Lake
WOLF LAKE — Women are invited to spend some time in nature at a Nature Women’s Hike on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, near Wolf Lake.
Most of the morning will be spent walking outdoors and stopping to read the words of female authors. Registration costs $10 per person and is required by visiting www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
DeKalb students to
stage classic comedy
WATERLOO — DeKalb High School theater students will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” for three shows in late October.
The farcical comedy is part of the school’s “Classics on Stage” series.
Performances in the school auditorium are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, both at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
The show is described as a “limited-seating production,” with tickets available at the school or by calling 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Tickets are priced at $7.
LaGrange church
holding baked
potato bar lunch
LAGRANGE — The Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, will serve a baked potato and salad bar luncheon on Monday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $6 per person. To-go boxes are available for carryout.
Garrett church
holding revival meeting
GARRETT — A revival meeting with Curtis Smith will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett First Baptist Church, 1357 S. Randolph St.
The evening includes a time of music and testimony from Curtis Smith. All are invited to attend.
A freewill offering will be received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.