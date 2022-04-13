Columbia City
Head Coach: Andrew Thompson (16th season)
Assistant. Coach: Chris Bechtold (8th season)
2021 Record: 15-0 (dual matches)
2021 Accomplishments: The Eagles won the Leo invitational and were undefeated in dual matches. Columbia City was also NE8 conference champions, sectional runners-up, regional runners-up, and finished sixth at the IHSAA state finals out of 15 teams.
Key losses to graduation for the Eagles include Drew Dunham, who lost in a playoff for the regional individual title in 2021.
Key returners include seniors Sean Bledsoe and Alex Hedrick; junior Andrew Hedrick and sophomore Kam Hoag.
Key Newcomers: Junior Rhet Wilson and Sophomore Sam Bechtold.
“We return a veteran squad which a lot of experience and we look to build upon that going into this season,” Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said. “I think we’re in a good position to replicate what we we’re able to accomplish last season. The first goal: We’d like to defend our NE8 championship that we won at Cobblestone and I know our players are aiming for a sectional crown which has eluded our program since 2016. Also, be in the mix at the regional level as well as a chance to go make a return trip to the state finals.”
Carroll
Coach: Justin Shippy
2021 record: 6-2
2021 accomplishments: Sectional champions with team-record 289; fifth at regional
Returning letterwinners: Cameron GeRue, Hunter Melton
Key losses to graduation: Ben Jackson (Hope College), Peyton Richmond (Huntington University), Jackson Bradley
Key newcomers: Freshman Sam Campbell, freshman Griffin Scheele, juniors Donny Dimberio, Joe Sellers and Jeff Becker
The Chargers are set at the top two positions but looking for new players to step up for the other spots, according to coach Justin Shippy. “We’re going to have to find our way early,” Shippy said.
Leo
Head coach: Paul Newberg (30th season)
Assistant coach: Mark Cheshier
2021 Record: 11-4 (dual meets)
The Lions were DeKalb Invitational Champions in 2021. They finished second at the NE8 Tournament, second at sectional and seventh at regional. Leo finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the IHSGCA poll.
Key losses to graduation include Jack Gibson, who played at No. 5 last year as a senior.
Key returners include Justin Hicks, a rising sophomore who had a 37.6 nine-hole average and was the first freshman at Leo to make all-state. Hicks was also named to the All-NE8 first team and won both the DeKalb Invite and the Hawk Invite (69). Hicks was second in two other tourneys.
Wes Opliger, a junior, had a 38.8 nine-hole average in 2021 and was also on the All-NE8 first team. Opliger was in the Top 10 in five tournaments.
Isaac Rorick, a senior, posted a 39.07 nine-hole average and also earned All-NE8 honors. He posted three top-10 showings in 18-hole tournaments.
Patrick Judd, a junior, had a 41.73 nine-hole average and finished sixth at the sectional tournament with a season-best 75.
Key newcomers include five rookies.
Leo head coach Paul Newberg is excited to have his top four back. “Justin Hicks had a great freshman season,” Newberg said.
Leo was accepted into the Spring Preview tournament down at Prairie View – site of the IHSAA state tournament — on May 7 to play with the top teams in the state.
Churubusco
Coach: Nathan Wright
The Eagles have room for improvement for this upcoming season.
They have four returning letterwinners, including Brady Crick, Dawson Meeks, Grant Scherer and Joey Eminger.
Karsten Courtney is the lone newcomer for Churubusco.
