PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Carroll Sectional First Round

Churubusco vs. Leo, 4:15 p.m.

Carroll vs. Northrop, 4:15 p.m.

Angola Sectional Semifinals

Angola vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Fremont vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.

East Noble Sectional

First Round, Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Wawasee at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.

Westview vs. Eastside (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Angola at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Homestead, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at FW North Side, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

