PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Carroll Sectional First Round
Churubusco vs. Leo, 4:15 p.m.
Carroll vs. Northrop, 4:15 p.m.
Angola Sectional Semifinals
Angola vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Fremont vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble Sectional
First Round, Lakeland vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fremont at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.
Westview vs. Eastside (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Angola at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Homestead, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at FW North Side, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.