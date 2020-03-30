Allen County and Indiana have watched the COVID-19 virus patient numbers rise in the week since Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered a ban on non-essential work and travel.
The governor issued the order March 23, with the safeguards taking effect March 25.
As of 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Allen County Health Department reported 26 COVID-19 cases, with one death. The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that 290 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brought to 1,514 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. Marion County had the most new cases, at 119. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died.
All surrounding Indiana counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two cases in Noble County and one each in DeKalb, Whitley, Huntington, Wells and Adams counties.
The latest Indiana numbers can be found at coronavirus.in.gov.
The latest Allen County numbers are available at allencountyhealth.com. That same site lists community health providers and contact phone numbers. It also contains this advisory: “Testing for COVID-19 is not currently available on demand or by request. If you have a fever of 100 degrees F AND a cough, you should call your healthcare provider to determine your next course of action.”
Across the Ohio line, two cases have been confirmed in Mercer County and one in Van Wert County. Paulding County reported no cases of the virus as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Statewide, Ohio had 1,653 confirmed cases with 29 deaths.
Holbomb’s order is effective through April 6 unless extended or modified. Indiana schools are closed through May 1.
Holcomb’s order prohibits dine-in food service, bar service and a wide range of social outlets, including playgrounds, theaters, bowling alleys and social clubs. Grocery stores remain open, though many have modified business hours. Liquor stores also remain open.
Watch for related stories and updates at infortwayne.com.
The American Red Cross last week reported increasing concerns about the blood supply as more blood drives are being canceled due to coronavirus considerations. The agency said nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.
In Allen County, possible donors can find a donation opportunity near them by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
“There are still patients in the hospital who need medical care every day and will need transfusions, such as cancer patients, women giving birth, accident victims and more,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “It is vital that blood donations continue so that medical care can continue. A strong blood supply is part of an emergency preparedness plan.”
