KENDALLVILLE — For now local residents have to phone-in an order for their favorite book or do it digitally, as the Kendallville Public Library remains closed.
Jenna Anderson, support services manager said the library is looking to reopen to the public on June 15, although the details of the reopening aren’t finalized.
The reopening plan will coincide with Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan. It will most certainly include social distancing rules and guidelines.
Anderson said they are also planning on having limited hours at first.
The curbside pick-up service hours have been expanded to be available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“We’ve been happy with the results,” Anderson said.
Compared to the first week the library offered curbside pick-up, Anderson said the service has gained momentum and that adding additional hours has made it available for more patrons.
In addition to the curbside pick-up expansion, the doorstep delivery will be continue to be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library will gradually allow meeting rooms to be booked, with a few special guidelines. Starting March 26, groups of 25 or less are allowed. Then on June 15, the capacity goes up to 50 or less. Capacity for the meeting rooms has been cut in half so patrons can follow the proper social distancing guidelines. Reservations can only be made over the phone.
The library staff has reached out to the patrons who previously booked rooms and is either keeping or changing their reservations.
