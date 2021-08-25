Saturday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Entries for Antiques, Crafts, Hobbies, Photography, Domestic Arts, Creative Arts, Fine Arts, Flowers, Culinary — Middaugh Hall
Noon - 3 p.m.: 4-H Exhibit Hall Projects Due — Exhibit Hall
Noon – 5 p.m.: Entries for agriculture and horticulture — Exhibit Hall
2-4 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit Check-In — Rabbit Barn
Sunday, Sept. 26
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Draft Pony and Mule Check-In — Draft Pony Barns
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: All Other Large Animals Check-In — Fairgrounds
1:30-3:30 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Check-In — Rabbit Barn
2 p.m.: Livestock Carcass Scan, livestock barns
3 p.m.: Second annual 5K run/walk, downtown Auburn
5 p.m.: Draft Horse Check-In — Draft Horse Barn
6:30 p.m.: Battle of the Barns — Show Barn
Monday, Sept. 27: Queen Day
8 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show — Show Barn
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall open
10 a.m.: Draft Horse Halter Classes — Show Ring
4 p.m.: 4-H Goat Show — Show Barn
4-8 p.m.: Petting zoo open — Fairgrounds
5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
7 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Parade — Downtown
8 p.m.: Miss DeKalb County Queen Pageant — Main Stage
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Merchants Day
8 a.m.: Swine Show — Show Barn
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
10 a.m.: Draft Horse, Pony, and Mule Ground Drive — Show Ring
Noon - 8 p.m.: Petting Zoo open at Fairgrounds
3 p.m.: Draft Harness and Hitch Show — Show Ring
4 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Show — Show Barn
5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
7 p.m.: High School Choir Show — Main Stage
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Old Settlers/Scout Day
9 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Feeder/Dairy Steer Show — Show Barn
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
Noon: Old Settlers Lunch — First United Methodist Church, Auburn
Noon - 8 p.m.: Petting Zoo open at Fairgrounds
1:30 p.m.: Old Settlers Day Program — First United Methodist Church, Auburn
4 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show — Show Barn
5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
7 p.m.: Scout Parade — Downtown
7 p.m.: Cheyenne and Eddie Montgomery — Main Stage
Thursday, Sept. 30: Homemakers Day
8:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.: Homemakers Day Activities — Exhibit Hall
8:15-9 a.m.: Enter “Drop cookies” Contest — Exhibit Hall
9 a.m.: Dried flower arranging by Master Gardeners — Exhibit Hall
9 a.m.: Annual Indiana Fall Classic Draft Horse Pull — Show Ring
10 a.m.: Cemeteries in DeKalb County, Lynn Kaiser — Exhibit Hall
10 a.m.: Dairy Interviews — Dairy Barn
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds
11 a.m.: Historic Landmarks of DeKalb County by John Bry — Exhibit Hall
11 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Show — Show Barn
Noon - 8 p.m.: Petting Zoo open at Fairgrounds
12:15 p.m.: Announce Cookie Contest Winners — Exhibit Hall
1 p.m.: Draft Horse Fun Show — Show Ring
4 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show — Show Barn
5 p.m.: Carnival Opens, $20 wristband — Downtown
6 p.m.: Draft Pony Pull — Show Ring
7 p.m.: Static Fly and One Metallica — Main Stage
Friday, Oct. 1: Kids Day
9 a.m.: Mini Horse Pull — Show Ring
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Petting Zoo open at Fairgrounds
9:45 a.m.: Pet Parade Judging — 14th and Jackson streets
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Carnival Open, $20 wristband — Downtown
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open
10:30 a.m.: 4-H Auction Introductions — Show Barn
10:45 a.m.: Pet Parade — Downtown
11 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction — Show Barn
Noon – 4 p.m.: Childrens Games, Contest, etc. — James Cultural Plaza, Downtown
4 p.m.: Mini Horse Show — Show Ring
5 p.m.: Saddle Horse Show — Show Ring
5 p.m. - closing: Carnival Open, ticket sales only — Downtown
7 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest — Show Barn
7 p.m.: Megan Mullins with Side Piece and Whoa Man — Main Stage
Saturday, Oct. 2: Grand Finale Parade/Reunion Day
10 a.m.: Grand Finale Parade — Downtown
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Petting Zoo open at Fairgrounds
11 a.m. - close: Carnival Open, $30 wristband — Downtown
Noon: ATV Expo — horse arena
Noon - 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall/Middaugh Hall Open — Fairgrounds
1 p.m.: Mini 4-H intro — show barn
2 p.m.: Skatboarding contest Auburn Skate Park, Eckhart Park
5:30 p.m.: Beard Contest on Main Stage
6 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull — Show Ring
6 p.m.: Premiere Show of Showmen Contest — Show Barn
6 p.m.: Grand Finale Parade Awards — Main Stage
7 p.m.: Big Caddy Daddy and Rekt — Main Stage
Sunday, Oct. 3
6 a.m. - Noon: Release All Horses — Fairgrounds
8-10 a.m.: Release All Other Livestock, Exhibit Hall— Fairgrounds
8 a.m. – noon: Release Middaugh Hall
9 a.m.: Exhibit Hall and Fairgrounds Clean up
Go to: dekalbcountyfair.org/schedule
for up-to-date information
