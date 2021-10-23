On the pandemic’s front lines, away from the spotlight, are some of America’s hardest-working, most affected professionals.
COVID-19 testers are putting themselves directly into the path of the pandemic by helping identify positive and negative cases of the virus. They’re also helping gain impactful data needed by researchers and policymakers to stem the outbreak.
These professionals administer nasal swab tests at stations throughout the United States. Their roles require frequent travel to area clinics and long hours helping ensure the health of their communities.
They face long lines of people requesting tests, many of whom are suffering from the dangerous, highly spreadable COVID-19 disease.
What they do
COVID-19 testers are charged with providing safe and effective care for patients under the direct supervision of a licensed nurse in accordance with regulations.
Show your appreciation
One way to show appreciation for COVID-19 testers — and any healthcare professional currently overwhelmed by the pandemic — is to wear a mask in public.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public settings, like on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.
Below are some basic “Dos” and “Don’ts” from the CDC. Check in with your local health department for more information on masking requirements for your region, as each state or county may have different practices in place.
DO:
• Wear a mask to help protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.
• Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.
• Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
DON’T:
• Put a mask on someone 2 years or younger.
• Put a masks on anyone who have trouble breathing, or anyone who cannot remove the mask without assistance.
• Wear a mask intended for healthcare workers — for example, N95 respirators.
Slowing the spread of the virus will help all healthcare workers maintain a more manageable workload during this stressful period of the pandemic.
