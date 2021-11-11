Prairie Heights Middle School
BUSHY PRAIRIE— The following students were listed on the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year at Prairie Heights Middle School.
Eighth Grade
All A: Jacob Crites, Keegan German, Peyton Gibson, Gabriel Medina, Nevaeh Orr and Avery Wagler.
All A/B: Machael Armstrong, Cade Bachelor, Holden Beer, Sean Bontreger, Natalie Booth, Maddison Certain, Briggs Cheesman, Kelly Collins, Bailey DeLancey, Larsen Dilts, Zaiden Eberts, Leonidas Hare, Lucas Hedrick, Landry Keipper, Chloe Kintz, Rhyan Kline, Colin Moughler, Guyle Mounsey, Sophia Rowlison, Olivia Schuette, Brady Strater, Jazzlynn Sutton, Kyah Taylor, Harmonie Triplett, Preston Whetzel, Mya Wilhelm, Lane Yoder and Spencer Zook.
Seventh Grade
All A: Landry Byler, Katie Jones, Ayclinn Kyle, Addison Leaders, Olivia Randol, Marlee Rex and Jaycee Shaffer.
All A/B: Austin Abbott, Thomas Anders, Huckleberry Brandeberry, Ryleah Carlin, Catherine Corwin, Jacob Freed, Bailee Godsey, Lily Hostetler, Emily Jacobs, Karleigh Keister, Sydney Lehman, Dylan Livengood, Kain Miller, Airis Napariu, Haydn Penrod, Weston Rasler, Landon Rinehart, Olivia Ritter, Bella Sparklin, Joselynn Stutzman, Rylee Tewalt, Sidney Walker, Addison Wells and Ivyana Zuber.
Sixth Grade
All A: Dominick Brown, Avery Certain, Adriana Cruz-Ayala, Payton Eley, Joel Graber, Kalob Hensch, Katelyn James, Vadah Neff, Thor Peterson, Baylee Rasler, Chloe Roberts and Addison Shough.
All A/B: Owen Bailey, McKenna Bolla, Adalynne Duncan, Addisyn Ebert, Tina Fischer, Esther Graber, Madonna Grocock, Nathan Hartman, Callen Helmuth, Jeremiah Hinkle, Brisa Hostetler, Luke Johnson, Addyson Lorntz, Rayna Mounsey, Jaylee Slone, Abigale Smith, Sydney Stearns, Michaela Taulbee, Addison Taylor, Landon Wylie and Allyson Zook.
Fifth Grade
All A: Sophia Bolla, Max Brodock, Lane DeLancey, Logan DeLancey, Blaicen Devlin, Nevaeh Ellert, Lauren German, Rylee Green, Kayleigh Hargrave, Draven Hawthorne, Kevin King, Obadiah Leland, Jace Leu, Bella Lounsbury, Emily Lower, Elizabeth Noll, Eli Smith, Kaydence Vaillancourt and Moriah Whetzel.
All A/B: Ryleigh Adams, Daniel Aguilera, Jacoby Bates, Karli Bryan, Carter Carlin, Mia Crone, Graysen Dilts, Ozzy Dukes, Breyana Gaff, Avril Garcia Andrade, Jacee Graber, Easton Harter, Logan Hayward, Owen High, Brayden Holsinger, Camden Hopkins, Boulder Kirtlan, Maximus Kleeberg, Ella McKee, Isabella Morgan, Melissa Mosley, Zechariah Nelson, Nikkolas Osborn, Evan Pahnke, Austin Pratt, Waylon Ritchie, Landen Scalzo, Brantley Shanyfelt, Jayzlynn Sitts, Jeffrey Smith, Victoria Spicer, Paityn Taylor, Miles Travis, Gavyn West, Lucas Yesh and Kinley Yoder.
