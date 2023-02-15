TODAY
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Concord Sectional Trials, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
West Noble, NorthWood’s Emilee Conrad at Warsaw, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb’s Braxton Miller and Drew Waldon, Garrett’s Hayden Brady and Carter Fielden, Prairie Heights’ Brody and Brock Hagewood, Lakeland’s Keegan Schlabach, Fremont’s Essiah Kamer and Eastside’s Linkin Carter in IHSAA State Finals first round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Angola at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Garrett at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHA Men’s Playoffs, round one, game one, Milwaukee School of Engineering at Trine, 4 p.m.
Women, Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.