July 22
3 extra patrols
4 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
00:15 Animal running at large, 600 block of West Columbia Parkway
05:02 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Collins Street
06:26 Disabled vehicle, East U.S. 30 and East S.R. 205
09:20 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
10:13 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes, 600 block of Countryside Drive
10:32 Recovered property, North S.R. 9 and North Liberty Drive
11:22 Disabled vehicle, West U.S. 30 and North Line Street
12:11 Traffic hazard, 700 block of North Browning Street
12:34 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street
13:16 Lost property, 900 block of East Business 30
13:39 Recovered property, 100 block of South Line Street
14:08 Welfare check, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
14:37 Property damage crash, North Main Street and East Countryside Drive
14:45 Welfare check, 200 block of West Spencer Street
16:33 Assault, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:25 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of West Market Street
18:08 Property damage crash, West Plaza Drive and North Line Street
18:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:12 Theft, drive-off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
20:42 Suspicious vehicle, Market and Whitley streets
20:50 Vehicle crash, leaving the scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
July 23
2 extra patrols
6 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
07:33 Driving complaint, Main Street and U.S. 30
08:06 Ordinance violation, 900 block of South Camden Drive
08:33 Funeral detail, DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home
10:21 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:27 Missing person, 500 block of North Shore Court
12:21 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street
13:59 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
14:02 Traffic hazard, Line and Ellsworth streets
15:22 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:01 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:31 Citizen assist, 700 block of North S.R. 9
21:44 Traffic hazard, 100 block of East Collins Street
22:25 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue
23:30 Fight, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
23:34 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
July 24
2 extra patrols
17 traffic stops
02:35 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and S.R. 205
03:15 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
04:21 Disabled vehicle, Line Street and U.S. 30
09:32 Warrant service, West Wallace Avenue
11:26 VIN check, 200 block of South Main Street
14:12 Parking violation, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
15:50 Disabled vehicle, Towerview Drive and Short Street
15:14 Ordinance violation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
15:20 Parking violation, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court
17:26 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Main Street
19:02 Animal, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
19:05 Suspicious person, Main Street and U.S. 30
19:55 Theft, shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:27 Mental subject, 1200 block of East S.R. 205
21:15 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Wolf Road
July 25
4 extra patrols
7 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
00:09 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
00:54 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
01:13 Warrant service, North Burke Street
06:36 Unsecure premise, 500 block of North Main Street
11:45 VIN check, 2300 block of East Cardinal Drive
12:20 Citizen assist, Main and Ellsworth streets
12:29 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Main Street
13:07 Ordinance violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive
15:56 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street
17:27 Disabled vehicle, East Lincolnway and C.R. 300 East
23:14 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
July 26
3 extra patrols
4 assist other agencies
3 traffic stops
09:33 alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:47 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
13:02 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive
15:50 Ordinance violation, 600 block of East Van Buren Street
18:15 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Elm Street
20:45 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street
20:57 Animal, 1000 block of West Business 30
21:16 Animal, 500 block of East Hanna Street
23:17 Juvenile, Business 30 and Lincolnway
July 27
4 extra patrols
13 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
05:51 Traffic hazard, Main Street and Diplomat Drive
01:20 Suicide attempt, 600 block of North Walnut Street
02:28 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street
03:39 Alarm, 400 block of South Main Street
04:53 Repossession, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
06:31 Assist hospital, 1200 block of East S.R. 205
07:45 Suspicious person, U.S. 30 and C.R. 300W
08:47 Alarm, 200 block of West Frontage Road
14:07 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive
July 28
9 traffic stops
05:41 Verbal disturbance, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
01:10 Repossession, 800 block of South Valley River Drive
05:48 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street
09:59 Recovered property, C.R. 200N and Lincolnway
11:46 Property damage crash, Main Street and Airport Road
12:18 Recovered property, 200 block of West Market Street
12:51 Property damage crash, Oak and North streets
13:33 Property damage crash, Line Street and Frontage Road
16:18 Disabled vehicle, Hanna and Whitley streets
18:59 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Hanna Street
22:03 Juvenile, 800 block of West Business 30
July 29
6 extra patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 traffic stops
07:54 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Main Street
09:57 Funeral detail, Smith and Sons
12:39 Theft, 800 block of Plantation Drive
12:47 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Main Street
13:26 Vehicle crash, leaving the scene, 700 block of East Jackson Street
16:10 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30
18:21 Welfare check, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
23:07 Suicide attempt, 900 block of Park Terrace
23:25 Ordinance violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:56 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive
