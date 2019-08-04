July 22

3 extra patrols

4 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

00:15 Animal running at large, 600 block of West Columbia Parkway

05:02 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Collins Street

06:26 Disabled vehicle, East U.S. 30 and East S.R. 205

09:20 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

10:13 Funeral, DeMoney-Grimes, 600 block of Countryside Drive

10:32 Recovered property, North S.R. 9 and North Liberty Drive

11:22 Disabled vehicle, West U.S. 30 and North Line Street

12:11 Traffic hazard, 700 block of North Browning Street

12:34 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street

13:16 Lost property, 900 block of East Business 30

13:39 Recovered property, 100 block of South Line Street

14:08 Welfare check, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

14:37 Property damage crash, North Main Street and East Countryside Drive

14:45 Welfare check, 200 block of West Spencer Street

16:33 Assault, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:25 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of West Market Street

18:08 Property damage crash, West Plaza Drive and North Line Street

18:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:12 Theft, drive-off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

20:42 Suspicious vehicle, Market and Whitley streets

20:50 Vehicle crash, leaving the scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

July 23

2 extra patrols

6 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

07:33 Driving complaint, Main Street and U.S. 30

08:06 Ordinance violation, 900 block of South Camden Drive

08:33 Funeral detail, DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home

10:21 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:27 Missing person, 500 block of North Shore Court

12:21 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street

13:59 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

14:02 Traffic hazard, Line and Ellsworth streets

15:22 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:01 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:31 Citizen assist, 700 block of North S.R. 9

21:44 Traffic hazard, 100 block of East Collins Street

22:25 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue

23:30 Fight, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

23:34 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

July 24

2 extra patrols

17 traffic stops

02:35 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and S.R. 205

03:15 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

04:21 Disabled vehicle, Line Street and U.S. 30

09:32 Warrant service, West Wallace Avenue

11:26 VIN check, 200 block of South Main Street

14:12 Parking violation, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

15:50 Disabled vehicle, Towerview Drive and Short Street

15:14 Ordinance violation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

15:20 Parking violation, 400 block of South Arrowhead Court

17:26 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Main Street

19:02 Animal, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

19:05 Suspicious person, Main Street and U.S. 30

19:55 Theft, shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:27 Mental subject, 1200 block of East S.R. 205

21:15 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Wolf Road

July 25

4 extra patrols

7 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

00:09 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

00:54 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

01:13 Warrant service, North Burke Street

06:36 Unsecure premise, 500 block of North Main Street

11:45 VIN check, 2300 block of East Cardinal Drive

12:20 Citizen assist, Main and Ellsworth streets

12:29 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Main Street

13:07 Ordinance violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive

15:56 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street

17:27 Disabled vehicle, East Lincolnway and C.R. 300 East

23:14 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

July 26

3 extra patrols

4 assist other agencies

3 traffic stops

09:33 alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:47 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

13:02 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive

15:50 Ordinance violation, 600 block of East Van Buren Street

18:15 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Elm Street

20:45 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of North Burke Street

20:57 Animal, 1000 block of West Business 30

21:16 Animal, 500 block of East Hanna Street

23:17 Juvenile, Business 30 and Lincolnway

July 27

4 extra patrols

13 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

05:51 Traffic hazard, Main Street and Diplomat Drive

01:20 Suicide attempt, 600 block of North Walnut Street

02:28 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street

03:39 Alarm, 400 block of South Main Street

04:53 Repossession, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

06:31 Assist hospital, 1200 block of East S.R. 205

07:45 Suspicious person, U.S. 30 and C.R. 300W

08:47 Alarm, 200 block of West Frontage Road

14:07 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive

July 28

9 traffic stops

05:41 Verbal disturbance, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

01:10 Repossession, 800 block of South Valley River Drive

05:48 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Collins Street

09:59 Recovered property, C.R. 200N and Lincolnway

11:46 Property damage crash, Main Street and Airport Road

12:18 Recovered property, 200 block of West Market Street

12:51 Property damage crash, Oak and North streets

13:33 Property damage crash, Line Street and Frontage Road

16:18 Disabled vehicle, Hanna and Whitley streets

18:59 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Hanna Street

22:03 Juvenile, 800 block of West Business 30

July 29

6 extra patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 traffic stops

07:54 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Main Street

09:57 Funeral detail, Smith and Sons

12:39 Theft, 800 block of Plantation Drive

12:47 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Main Street

13:26 Vehicle crash, leaving the scene, 700 block of East Jackson Street

16:10 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30

18:21 Welfare check, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

23:07 Suicide attempt, 900 block of Park Terrace

23:25 Ordinance violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:56 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 and Armstrong Drive

