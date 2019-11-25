WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council will meet in a closed, executive session Friday at 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
The council listed the reason for its closed session as a job performance evaluation of an individual employee or employees.
The council also is facing a key vacancy that will be left by the departure of Town Manager Tena Woenker, who last week accepted a similar job in Albion. Her last day in Waterloo will be Dec. 6.
