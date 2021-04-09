PREP BOYS GOLF

Garrett at Rochester Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Northrop at East Noble (DH), 10 a.m.

Angola at Northridge (DH), 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at South Bend Adams (DH), 10 a.m.

Hicksville, Ohio at Eastside (DH), 10 a.m.

Westview at Mishawaka, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Northridge (DH), 10 a.m.

Central Noble at Bluffton Invite, 10 a.m.

Hicksville, Ohio at Eastside (DH), 10 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Eastside, Fremont at Hamilton Marine Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Kalamazoo (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine Men’s Invitational, 1 p.m.

Trine women at Adrian Invitational (The Hills of Lenawee), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.

Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 1 p.m.

