PREP BOYS GOLF
Garrett at Rochester Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Northrop at East Noble (DH), 10 a.m.
Angola at Northridge (DH), 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at South Bend Adams (DH), 10 a.m.
Hicksville, Ohio at Eastside (DH), 10 a.m.
Westview at Mishawaka, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Northridge (DH), 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Bluffton Invite, 10 a.m.
Hicksville, Ohio at Eastside (DH), 10 a.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Eastside, Fremont at Hamilton Marine Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Kalamazoo (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine Men’s Invitational, 1 p.m.
Trine women at Adrian Invitational (The Hills of Lenawee), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Saint Mary’s at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Hope at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 1 p.m.
