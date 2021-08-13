PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, wawk.com, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, wawk.com, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, wawk.com, 11:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Premier League: Southampton at Everton, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, Fox, 6 p.m.
Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey, FS1, 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, CBSSN, 7:30 a.m.
IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., FS1, 2 p.m.
AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National — 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y., NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
SURFING
WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF
The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland, Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
U.S. Men’s Amateur Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.; NBC, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada, Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 7: From Las Vegas, CBS, 1 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD vs. South Dakota, Midwest Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN, 10 a.m.
Little League World Series: TBD vs. Connecticut, New England Regional Final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, noon
Little League World Series: TBD vs. Hawaii, West Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif., ABC, 2 p.m.
Little League World Series: TBD vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Little League World Series: TBD vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Bristol, Conn., ESPN, 6 p.m.
LLWS: TBD vs. Washington, Northwest Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2, 1 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Miami at Chicago, NFLN, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, NFLN, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, NFLN, 7 p.m.
LA Chargers at LA Rams, NFLN, 10 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Denver vs. Dallas, Las Vegas, NBAtv, 3 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston, Las Vegas, NBAtv, 5 p.m.
Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Toronto, Las Vegas, NBAtv, 7 p.m.
Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Portland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, NBAtv, 9 p.m.
Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, FS1, WLW-AM 700, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:50 p.m.
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1, Little Rock, Ark., CBSSN, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
Canada, ATP Singles Semifinals, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 1 and 6 p.m.
BOXING
Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla., ESPN, 10 p.m.
Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., Showtime, 10 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Hamilton at Saskatchewan, ESPNEWS, 10 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Adelaide at Melbourne, FS2, midnight (Sunday)
AFL: West Coast at Fremantle, FS2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
