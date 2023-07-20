COLUMBUS — Tim Allen Grogg, 75, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away on July 18, 2023, at Hancock Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1947, in Auburn, Indiana, son of the late Alva Grogg and Ruth Mitchner Grogg, and was the spouse of Mary Ann Jackson Grogg, whom he married in Hendersonville, North Carolina, in 1972, and she survives him.
Tim graduated from Auburn High School in 1966, and continued his education at Indiana University until his graduation in 1970. During his time at Indiana University he lettered in baseball, was in the Army ROTC, and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
After his time in college, he served two years in the Army as First Lieutenant and in Vietnam, as a Financial Budget Officer. He was also stationed in Ft. Gordon Army Base in Augusta, Georgia, where he met his wife on a blind date.
After his Honorable Discharge, Tim worked in management at Ruth of Carolina in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He attended night school until he received his MBA from the Clemson-Furman Joint MBA program. Before moving to Columbus, Indiana, with Mary Ann, Tim attended Hamline Law School in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he received his law degree in 1978.
Upon their arrival in Columbus, Indiana, Tim joined The Law Firm of Otto Shug. In 1982, he was appointed Judge of Bartholomew County Superior Court 2. As a judge, Tim oversaw the development and implementation of many departments in programs within the county, including the Bartholomew County Community Corrections Department, the Bartholomew County Courts Probation Department, the Earn-It and Pay It Forward program for the Bartholomew County Superior Court 2. Tim left the bench to work as corporate attorney at Arvin Industry, and later joined The Law Firm of Jones, Patterson and Tucker, and after, briefly worked at Elwood Staffing. Tim worked the last 20 years at the State of Indiana where he held various positions. He took the most pride in his positions at the state.
He retired in 2018, as General Counsel of the Department of Justice. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, was a loyal, and valuable volunteer for the Bartholomew County Works, a program component of LCNFC, and an active member of First United Methodist Church.
Tim was an avid IU basketball fan and spent many hours cheering them on with his friends. Tim especially enjoyed spring break trips to Bonita Springs, Florida, with good friends. In retirement, Tim enjoyed golf and served as a ranger at Otter Creek. He loved traveling with his friends and family and watching the grandkids play sports. He also enjoyed his outings at the American Legion and Millies with his friends.
Tim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Grogg, of Columbus, Indiana; daughters, Heidi (Barry) Millender, of Galva, Illinois, and Heather (Chris) Means, of Columbus, Indiana; brother, Ted (Mary) Grogg, of Evansville, Indiana; sister, Tara (Augie) Agosti, of Sylvania, Ohio, and Tami (Chad) Bullock, of Bristol, Indiana; grandchildren, Blake, Tyler, Drew Ann and Avery Means, all of Columbus, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva, and Ruth Grogg.
The funeral service will be at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Indiana, with Pastor Howard Boles officiating the service.
Military Honors will be provided by the Bartholomew County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be prior to the service at the church from 2-4:30 p.m.
Inurnment will be made at First Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the American Legion, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center.
You are invited to view his video tribute, leave a condolence message to the family, and light a virtual candle of remembrance on our website at www.jewellrittman.com.
