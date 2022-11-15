Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jack D. Loveless II, 40, of the 6100 block of Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested on North Wayne Street at Wendell Jacob Avenue on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Bruce W. Perkins, 49, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
