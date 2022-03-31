For more than 60 years, Auburn Dairy Freeze has fulfilled cravings of ice cream lovers in DeKalb County and surrounding communities.
Last fall, new owners Joe and Carlee (Mercer) Reed and Morgan and Becky (Ashenfelter) Hefty continued the tradition and extended the season through Nov. 15 with the help of previous owner Dave Straub showing them the ins-and- outs of operating an ice cream stand. Following a seasonal shut down, Auburn Dairy Freeze reopened on Feb. 15.
Staff and owners are all part of the “Freeze Team.” Between the partnership, there are 10 children of which customers may catch one of them taking your order on any given day.
“We are fortunate to be a part of the community and love hearing all the stories of adults who visited when they were children. We are blessed by an amazing community and outstanding employees who we consider family,” said Becky Hefty.
As much as the Auburn Dairy Freeze is known for ice cream, the owners invite you to try their food menu including delicious specialty food items including pulled pork sandwiches and “must-try” pulled pork tacos.
“We are not a fast-food establishment; everything is made to order. The nostalgia at Auburn Dairy Freeze is something we hear about daily. We strive to remain the neighborhood place you visited as a child and the ice cream shop you would like to take your children and grandchildren to,” she added.
Don’t forget the amazing Coney dogs with the original Dairy Freeze secret Coney sauce, legendary lemon or raspberry…or better yet, lemon-raspberry swirl that will leave your taste buds watering. Also check out signature tornados and shakes. Tuesday means Coney Dog day at the Auburn Dairy Freeze for $1.25 apiece.
Owners thank DeKalb County and everyone just passing through or travel a good distance to visit. “You all mean so much to our Freeze Team.”
Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2-8 p.m. Walk-up, drive through or call ahead at (260)226-9633. Follow them on Facebook for the flavor, special or deal of the day.
