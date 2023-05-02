FORT WAYNE — Eleven high school students signed on April 27 to join the third cohort of the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education — a partnership that includes Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne.
Cohort Three students, along with company representatives and mentors, signed certificates commemorating their acceptance into the program at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Flex Lab within The Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center.
“Northeast Indiana FAME is excited to be signing eleven students into this year’s program,” said Staci Beiswanger, employee development manager at Steel Dynamics Inc. “Northeast Indiana sponsoring employers have seen the success of the program as the first class of NEINFAME students are scheduled to graduate on May 12, and they will transition into full-time roles at their sponsor companies. This program is a win-win for students and employers.”
The program, which signed its first cohort in 2021, celebrates its first graduates this spring. All recruits pursue a two-year associate degree in industrial technology from Ivy Tech while working for a NEINFAME sponsor company. Sponsor companies provide students with paid work experience giving them the opportunity to earn adequate income to pay for the costs of the program, graduate debt-free, and begin an exciting career in just two years.
The following students make up the 2023–24 cohort: Jeremy Smith, Blackhawk Christian (AMT); Samuel Joseph, Columbia City High School (Fort Wayne Metals); Eric Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger High School (Fort Wayne Metals); Caden Egner, North Manchester High School (Micropulse); Allen Archbold, Columbia City High School (Micropulse); Isaac Garrison, DeKalb High School (Steel Dynamics Inc.); Colton Penick, Prairie Heights High School (Steel Dynamics Inc.); Izak Demorest, Leo Junior-Senior High School (Steel Dynamics Inc.); Logan Dunnuck, Columbia City High School (Steel Dynamics Inc.); Jackson Poe, Warsaw Community High School (Zimmer Biomet) and Zackary Wall, DeKalb High School (Zimmer Biomet).
“Our campus is proud to partner with NEINFAME as it strengthens our mission to create opportunities to ensure we’re graduating a skill-ready workforce,” said Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “The success of the program wouldn’t be possible without the continuous support of sponsor companies and dedicated Ivy Tech faculty members, who work tirelessly to make sure our students get the most out of the experience.”
Students get to train in Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Flex Lab space — a multi-million-dollar facility, funded in-part by NEINFAME sponsor companies, full of tools needed to learn advanced manufacturing technologies including robotics, automation, electrical, hydraulic, mechanical, safety and more. It also houses state-of-the-art equipment including mechatronic fully automated systems, FANUC robots, Allen Bradley programmable logic controllers, variable frequency drives, IO-Link and Cognex machine vision.
NEINFAME sponsor companies include Fort Wayne Metals, LH Industries, Micropulse, Steel Dynamics Inc., Advanced Machine and Tool (AMT), Tecomet, Metal Technologies, Valbruna Slater Stainless Inc., and Zimmer Biomet. NEINFAME is part of the national FAME-USA network (fame-usa.com) and the statewide Indiana FAME initiative, which has built similar partnerships in four regions around Indiana (indianafame.com).
Applications for the fall 2024 cohort are accepted year-round. For more information, contact Beiswanger at 969-3506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.