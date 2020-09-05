Volleyball tops Blackhawk Christian
The Bulldogs’ volleyball team picked up a 3-1 victory over Blackhawk Christian on Sept. 3.
New Haven won 25-16 in game one and 25-22 in game two. Blackhawk Christian came back to edge the Bulldogs 26-24 in game three, but New Haven won the fourth and final game 25-13.
The squad also topped Canterbury, 3-0, on Sept. 1. Brant set a school record in aces with 11, a record for three games. The girls won by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-16.
Golf falls to East Noble, Bellmont
New Haven’s girls golf team lost to East Noble on Sept. 3, 178-206.
Lily Turner led the Bulldogs with a 42, followed by Reese Rosario with a 48 and Lauren Harris with a 53.
Emma Charles carded a 63, Kendyll Zimmerman had a 64 and Sydney Coomer finished with a 67.
Against Bellmont on Sept. 1, the girls fell 205-241, but were led by medalist Turner with a 46.
Rosario scored a 58, Coomer shot a 67, Charles scored a 70 and Zimmerman carded a 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.