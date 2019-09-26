The Allen County Republican Party will host a public forum Tuesday featuring all Republican candidates for New Haven city office. The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the New Haven Community Center, 7500 W. SR 930. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine will introduce he candidates, then residents will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of all candidates.
The candidates are: Steve McMichael, for mayor; Natalie Strock, for clerk-treasurer; Terry Werling, for City Council at large; Dave Cheviron, for City Council at large; Floyd Ball, for City Council District 1; Jeff Turner, for City Council District 2; Craig Dellinger, for City Council District 3; Mike Mowery, for City Council District 4; and Mathew Kennedy, for City Council District 5.
