The Strand, Kendallville
Despicable Me (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m.
Jaws (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
I Still Believe (PG) — Today: 3, 6, 9 p.m., Saturday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Sunday: noon, 3, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3, 6, 9 p.m.
Trolls World Tour (PG) — Today: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
My Spy (PG) — Today and Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Knives Out (PG-13) — Today and Sunday: 11:15 p.m.
Garth Brooks on Screen Concert — Saturday only: 9:45
NCG Cinema, Auburn
The Avengers (PG-13) — 1, 3:20, 4:20, 6:35, 7:35 p.m.
Zootopia (PG) — 1:05, 2:30, 3:45, 6:25 p.m.
Jurassic Park (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:05, 6:50, 7:50 p.m.
Jaws (PG) — 1:20, 3:05, 4:15, 6:15, 7:25 p.m.
The Greatest Showman (PG) — 1:45, 4:25, 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.