FORT WAYNE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana awarded the 2019 Diane Humphrey Award to Natalie Axel of Kendallville during the 12th Annual Women’s Champagne Brunch at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Established in 2012 and named in honor of its inaugural recipient, this special accolade recognizes women who demonstrate passionate volunteerism, strong community leadership, and a lifelong commitment to serving others.
Axel was born and raised in Kendallville where she currently resides with her husband, Mike Axel. She is a mother to Drew, Trevor, Jordan, and Ben and a selfless friend to many. She has worked in human resources and management but more importantly, she is the CEO of a large busy family, an active community volunteer, and simply put, a lover of life.
Over the last 18 years, she has volunteered for countless organizations. She was a board member for the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, the President of Noble Leadership Academy, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a founding member and chairman of the Parkview Noble Patient and Family Advisory Council, and attended the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council meetings with her Little Sister, Abby, just to name a few.
Axel became involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2008 when she became a lunch buddy, at which time she was matched with her Little Sister, Abby. They started out in the lunch buddy program and eventually became community based. They have shared meals, laughs, and lots of fun memories over the years. Earlier this year, Axel was awarded “Big Sister of the Year” in Northeast Indiana.
Her youngest son, Ben, said, “Mom works hard at making everything run smoothly and to ensure everyone is happy and healthy, which can be very challenging with our busy family.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to celebrate and recognize Natalie Axel for her outstanding leadership and philanthropic efforts with the 2019 Diane Humphrey Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.