Henney keeps showman title in the family
ANGOLA — Harlee Henney kept Steuben County’s 4-H Supreme Showman title in the family.
After her sister Harper won the title for two years running, Harlee came in and won the title for large animals, earning the traditional stock bucket water bath.
“I’ve learned to work as a team with my sister and how it feels to overcome frustration while not giving up on my goals,” Harlee said. “My sister is my role model because we work together on all of our animals and softball, too.”
This year, Harper, in her final year of 4-H, did not compete in any of the showmanship competitions.
Harlee Henney won from a field of eight contestants that included Lexie Schwarm, Tysen Weible, Emma Creager, Dylan Oberlin, Caylee Bachelor, Chase Bachelor and Piper Hasselman.
Harlee has been in 4-H for seven years and represented sheep this year in the competition.
Harlee has also worked with finished beef, beef, beef feeders, starter calves, scrapbooking and junior leaders. This was her first year working with the started calves and has found a new love for it.
She hopes to attend Purdue University in a medical related field. The 4-H program has taught Harlee many things, but learning to work with others has been a big experience.
Doster, Hefty win DeKalb 4-H Master Achievers honors
AUBURN — The cream of the crop.
DeKalb County 4-H showed the best it has to offer, recognizing its outstanding youth at the summer awards program Thursday in Middaugh Hall.
Of the many award recipients, Daniel Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Baylee Doster, Matthias Hefty, Grace Kreischer and Lydia Rigby received Tops in 4-H awards.
Doster and Hefty, both members of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club, also earned Master Achiever awards.
Hefty, 17, son of David and Stacy Hefty, will be a junior at DeKalb High School.
Doster, 17, is the daughter of Todd and Rhonda Doster. An eight-year 4-H member, she will be a junior at DeKalb High School.
Both Doster and Hefty said 4-H has given them confidence and experience that will serve them well going forward.
“I have gotten better with time management and what is important,” Doster said, explaining how 4-H has shaped her. “Communication with other people and helping me speak in front of people.”
Doster said she wants to attend college to become a veterinary technician.
“It’s really helped me responsibility-wise in keeping track of my animals and taking care of them correctly and also completing my projects,” Hefty said. “It’s just helped me be more outgoing and making it easier for me to talk to others.”
His future plans include attending college to pursue a business degree, possibly at Purdue University.
Earnhart shrugs off injury to win third showmanship title
KENDALLVILLE — This is how legends are made.
She had surgery on her wrist two weeks ago.
The stitches only came out a couple of days ago.
Her doctor told her not to show animals at all this year.
With one hand tied behind her back even, there’s no stopping Churubusco High School sophomore Remi Earnhart.
Earnhart won her third consecutive Noble County 4-H Round Robin Showmanship title Sunday, July 14 besting seven other premier showmanship winners.
On Memorial Day she was in an accident while riding an electric scooter, hurting her right hand.
The wound failed to heal, and a couple of weeks ago, she had surgery to repair it.
Her doctor told her she couldn’t lift any more than 3 pounds with the hand. She is right-handed.
But Earnhart wasn’t about to give up on this year’s fair.
“We’ve worked for it all year,” she said. “All that hard work for the fair would have been thrown away.”
With a heavily bandaged hand, Earnhart gutted her way to another title.
“I tried to forget about it,” she said of her hand.
Sunday’s competition was a nail-biter. Officials announced that there had been a tie and the winner was decided because Earnhart scored 1 point higher in an all-breed test.
If her doctor had the final say, Earnhart wouldn’t have been competing at all.
DeKalb drug court celebrates first year
AUBURN — As the DeKalb County Addictions Treatment Court marked its one-year anniversary this week, DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller said the program has moved forward even better than he would have hoped.
The court’s first session took place July 21, 2021. A brief ceremony marked the one-year milestone.
Addictions Treatment Court — or drug court as it is more commonly known — is the third specialty court program operating in DeKalb County courts, joining Veterans Treatment Court and Family Restoration Court, over which DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm presides.
Squiller said drug court typically focuses on non-violent, addiction-related crimes and normally participants enter through a plea agreement.
“What we’re really looking for are people who are high risk to commit new offenses and people that need a lot of services — so the kind of people for whom regular probation wouldn’t be enough. It’s kind of a last-chance program. It’s very intensive with supervision and treatment,” he explained.
“Typically, when somebody comes into our program, they’re very unstable. Oftentimes they’re still using at that point and so they’re usually placed in a halfway house and given very frequent drug screens — try to get them sober,” Squiller said. “Once they’re stabilized and have been in the program for several weeks, then they can progress into the second phase where they only come to court every other week. The focus in phase two is really getting them engaged more in their treatment.”
Treatment is individualized, based on what each participant needs.
A multi-disciplinary drug court team meets weekly to discuss the participants as they progress through the program and recommend adjustments to their treatment plan as necessary.
Squiller said it will take an individual between 18 months and three years to complete the requirements of the program and graduate.
Police recover drugs, guns; two arrested
ASHLEY — Police arrested two men, recovering guns and an estimated $10,000 worth of drugs from an Ashley home Tuesday evening.
Kendal L. Askren, 24, of the 400 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was apprehended for an active arrest warrant for a probation violation out of Noble County.
Kyle T. Brady, 36, of the 200 of West Garfield Street, Ashley, was apprehended on an active parole violation warrant for a previous charge in Arkansas.
In addition, Brady has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of a handgun by a serious and violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm, both Level 5 felonies; dealing in marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
The Auburn Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team served an arrest and search warrant at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Garfield Street in Ashley. The warrant was executed by the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Steuben County’s Special Response Team (SWAT).
Police seized two handguns (one which was stolen out of Butler); one AR-15-style rifle with a 50-round drum; one shotgun; bullet resistant vests with ceramic plates; 309 grams of alleged methamphetamine; 542 grams of alleged marijuana; 5 grams of alleged cocaine; 43 Alprazolam pills; digital scales, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.
Any additional charges will be reviewed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, police added.
The Auburn Police Department was assisted in a joint effort by the Angola and Ashley police departments, DeKalb County and Steuben County sheriff’s departments and Indiana State Police.
