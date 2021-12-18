KENDALLVILLE — John J. “Jack” Butler, 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Kendallville, Indiana, to John Wallace and Gladys (Jourdan) Butler.
On Dec. 1, 1945, in Garrett, he married Evelyn Pauline Leeson.
Mr. Butler worked as a production manager at Phillips Industries in Albion and retired from No-Sag in Kendallville.
Jack loved to dance and frequently entertained the residents at Sacred Heart Home. Being a Kendallville native, he thoroughly enjoyed Kendallville and its history. He also loved East Noble High School football and basketball.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Sue (Thomas) Barry, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Steven (Stacy) Barry and Holly Barry; and three great-grandchildren, Adeline Barry, Dorothy Barry, and Madison Barry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Butler, on Nov. 28, 2000; and a son, Gregory Lynn Butler, on March 21, 2018.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home, 515 N. Main St., Avilla.
A private graveside service will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with Tom Novy officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Ascension Sacred Heart Home.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
