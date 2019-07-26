Arcola Elementary
Kindergarten (no names on the items except gym shoes and book bag)
1 watercolor paint set (8 colors)
1 pair of children’s scissors
2 boxes 24-count crayons
3 boxes 8-count crayons (no jumbo size please)
9 large purple glue sticks (no small glue sticks please)
1 box of washable classic markers
1 1.5” 3-ring binder (white only with clear view front)
24 #2 pencils (sharpened, American-made only)
1 durable two-pocket plastic folder, red
1 durable two-pocket folder with prongs, solid color
1 wide-ruled composition notebook
2 wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks
1 box of tissues
1 set of head phones (over the ears)
1 package of black dry-erase markers
1 box of gallon-size plastic bags
Gym shoes — white/non-marking soles only. Shoes will be kept at school. Velcro if child cannot tie. Label with name.
1 pair of socks to be left at school for P.E. class. Label with name.
Book bag — please make sure your child has a book bag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and artwork to carry school papers. Due to limited space and safety, no book bags with wheels or long handles. Label with name.
Each child will be asked to pay $10 for a kindergarten T-shirt. You may pay cash or check, payable to Arcola School. Please send money in an envelope marked “Kdg. T-Shirt” no later than Aug. 23. Please do not add to the book fees you’ll pay at registration, it will need to be a separate check.
First grade
2 boxes of tissues
4 large erasers
2 boxes 8-12 count classic color markers
Gym shoes, white soles only (please print your child’s name on these)
36 #2 American-made pencils
2 pair scissors
4 boxes 24-county crayons
1 wide-ruled composition notebook
1 zippered pencil pouch (three-hole punch)
2 containers sanitizing wipes
1 watercolor paint set
30 glue sticks
4 8 oz. bottles of glue
2 packages stickers of your choice
Book bag
1 plastic art box
4 dry-erase markers
1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 1”
1 yellow two-pocket folder
1 wide-ruled spiral notebook
1 set of headphones (over the ears)
Boys: 2 boxes plastic baggies, gallon size
Girls: 2 boxes plastic baggies, quart size
Second grade
4 glue sticks
1 box tissues
6 two-pocket plastic folders, one of each red, blue, green, orange, yellow, purple
36 #2 pencils, sharpened
1 box 8-12 count classic washable markers
4 dry-erase markers
1 package of stickers, your choice
Book bag
1 set of headphones
1 pair of scissors
2 packages pencil-top erasers
1 plastic art box
2 boxes 24-count crayons
2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks
2 wide-ruled composition books
2 highlighters
Gym shoes, white soles only
1 package 3x3 sticky notes
Girls: one-piece swimsuit
Boys: swimsuit with an interior lining
Third grade
1 red two-pocket folder
1 green two-pocket folder
Gym shoes, white soles
2 highlighters
1 centimeter/inch ruler (no bendable rulers)
1 box of 24-count crayons
2 boxes of tissues
1 clear-view 3-ring binder 1” (any color)
8 glue sticks
1 wide-ruled composition book
1 package 4-count colored pencils
1 set earbuds or headphones
24 #2 sharpened pencils (no mechanical pencils)
Book bag
1 pack of wide-ruled filler notebook paper
Medium size school box
2 boxes 8-count colored pencils
Scissors
2 large white erasers
2 packages 8-count, fine-tip dry-erase markers
1 clean sock for white board use
1 package 3x3 sticky notes
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Fourth grade
1 box tissues
3 packs wide-ruled filler notebook paper
24 pencils
Book bag
1 box 8-12 count colored pencils
1 centimeter/inch ruler
8 glue sticks
2 highlighters
4 fine-tip dry-erase markers
1 five-subject notebook
6 wide-ruled composition books (no spirals)
1 three-ring binder 2”
1 set of ear buds
2 rolls of tape in a disposable dispenser
2 packs of 3x3 sticky notes
gym shoes, white soles only
Scissors
1 larger eraser
1 box 24-count crayons
1 package 4x6 index cards
2 red pens
2 blue pens
1 clean sock for whiteboard use
1 container of sanitizing wipes
1 protractor
1 bottle of liquid glue
Girls: one-piece swimsuit
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: swimsuit with interior lining
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Fifth grade
4 glue sticks
1 box 24-count crayons
1 box 8-12 count washable markers
2 boxes tissues
1 pack wide-ruled filler notebook paper
7 perforated edge notebooks (70-page wide-ruled)
4 different colored highlighters
3 packages 3x3 sticky notes
1 clean sock for whiteboard
2 wide-ruled composition notebooks
8-count package of dry-erase markets
1 centimeter/inch ruler
Scissors
1 box 8-12 count colored pencils
2 black or blue pens
Gym shoes, white soles only
1 large eraser
12 #2 pencils
5 two-pocket folder, 3-hole punch, solid colors
1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 2”
1 set of ear buds
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Cedar Canyon
Kindergarten
1 Each Hand Sanitizer, Pump
1 Pkg. Stickers — Assortment
1 Each Headphones – On-Ear
1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, 1”, White
1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, ½”, white
3 Each Folder, Poly, 2 Pocket, w/Prong (2 Blue, 1 Green)
1 Each Glue, School, Washable, 4 oz. White
2 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Quart
1 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Gallon
1 Pair Scissors, “For Kids”, 5” Blunt Tip
6 Boxes Crayons, 24/Box
20 Each Glue Sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
1 Dz Pencils, #2, Sharpened
2 Set Markers, Washable, Classic Colors, Wide Tip, 8/Set
1 Set Watercolor Paint Set w/brush, 8 Count
2 Each Marker, Dry Erase, Fine Tip, Low Odor, Black
1 Box Facial Tissues
1 Each Composition Books, Marble Cover, Wide Ruled, 100 Sheets, Black
First Grade
36 — #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened (yellow only)
1- pair of headphones – On-Ear
1-3 pack, Notebooks, Spiral, Wide Ruled, 70ct, blue/red/green
8-Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Black, Low Odor
3-Boxes Crayons (24 pack)
1-Scissors, “For Kids” 5” Pointed Tip
1-Pencil Box (child’s name marked), plastic, 8” x 5”
1-White 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty
3- 2 pocket, poly folders, 3 hole (1red, 1 green, 1 yellow)
1- Clipboard, letter size 12”x8.5” (child’s name marked)
15- Glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
2- boxes of storage bags – (1 quart) (1 gallon)
1- box facial tissues
1- composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets
Second Grade
2- boxes of storage bags (1 sandwich) & (1- gallon or quart)
48- #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened, yellow
3- 24 count box of crayons, tuck box
1-10ct. box Classic Colors washable markers (wide tip)
4- glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear, .21 oz
1- Scissors, pointed, 5”
2- pkgs. dry erase markers (4ct.), chisel tip, low odor, black
1- 12 inch/cm ruler, with center holes
1- pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”
3- Spiral notebooks, wide ruled, 70ct (1-red, 1-blue, 1-green)
2- Boxes of tissues, 200 count
2- Large pink erasers
2- Highlighters, Yellow, chisel tip, pocket clip
1- Black — 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty
5- poly, 2-pocket, 3 hole, folders (1yellow, 1 red, 1 green, 1 blue, 1 orange)
With prongs
1- composition books, marble, black, wide ruled, 100 sheet 1 – headphones/earbuds
Third grade
1-set, colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 12 ct.
1-eraser, large, pink
1- box crayons, tuck box, 16 ct.
2- glue sticks, washable, white, .26 oz
1- box of 4 dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, assorted colors
1- storage bags: Gallon 15 ct (girls)/Quart 25ct.(boys)
2- Boxes of facial tissue, 200 count
36- #2 sharpened pencils, yellow only
1- 2pk Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count
(red/blue)
2- Composition notebooks, marble cover, black, 100 sheet
1-2 pocket folder w/prongs
1- Pencil box, plastic 8” x 5”
1- 4oz. glue, washable, white
1- Yellow highlighter, chisel tip, with pocket clip
1- Pair Pointed scissors (7”)
4- 2 pocket folders (1 green, 1 red, 1 yellow, 1 blue), no prongs
1 – headphones/earbuds
Fourth Grade
1-Binder, 3-Ring, 1”
1-pencil case, fabric or vinyl, 11” x 6”
1-Wipes, Disinfect, Bleach Free, Canister, 35 Ct.
3 — Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count
(red/blue/yellow)
1 – storage bags, zip closure – gallon (girls) quart (boys)
1 – hand sanitizer
36 –#2 wood pencils, sharpened
8 – glue sticks, white, washable, .26 oz
1 – set markers, 8 count, washable, classic colors, fine tip
1- colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 8/set
2-pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip
8-dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, black
1-composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets
12- eraser caps
2-boxes facial tissues, 200 count
1 – headphones/earbuds
Fifth Grade
1 – index cards 3” x 5”, ruled, 100 pack, white
3 – dozen #2 pencils, sharpened
1 – tape dispenser w/3/4” invisible tape
1 – pkg. colored pencils, 7” sharpened, 24 count
1 – Permanent marker, fine point, black
1 – pkg. markers, washable, classic colors, fine tip, 10 count
4 – dry erase markers, fine tip, low odor, black
1 – pkg. filler paper, wide rule, 10.5” x 8”, 100 count
1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, white
1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, black
1 – set poly, double sided, dividers with pockets (16), 3 ring, 8 tab, 11” x 8.5”
1 – scissors, 7”, pointed tip
1 – folder, 2 pocket (purple)
1 – Glue, washable, 4 oz, white
6 – glue sticks, washable, .26 oz, purple, dries clear
1 – pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”
1 — pencil case, fabric, 10 x 7, 3 hole grommet, mesh front
2 – highlighters, chisel tip (1 blue, 1 pink)
2 – boxes facial tissue, 200 count
3 – composition book, marble cover, black, wide ruled, 100 sheets
1 – storage bags, zip closure: quart size OR gallon size
1 disinfecting wipes 35ct.
1 – headphones/earbuds
All Cedar Canyon students will be participating in Physical Education classes. Students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes in their classroom or locker to change into before they go to Physical Education class. Please be mindful of the following requirements for gym shoes. Shoes do not have to be brand new. Shoes must fit. (Shoes that are too big or too small are unsafe.) Shoes should be “non-marking”. For your student’s safety, please avoid shoes with foam or fabric bottoms as they are extremely dangerous on wood floors. Shoes should only be worn in Physical Education Class. If your child cannot tie shoes, please purchase Velcro (no-tie) shoes. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Cobbs at 637-6101.
Eel River
Kindergarten (No names on any items unless noted)
1 pair of children’s scissors, 5” blunt tip
4 boxes of 24 count crayons
12 large glue sticks, washable, purple
2 boxes of tissues
2 boxes of classic color washable markers
2 packages #2 pencils (sharpened)
1 durable pocket folder of choice for daily papers
8 black dry erase markers
1 pair of headphones (not earbuds) to be used with Chromebooks
GIRLS ONLY-I box gallon size zippered bags
BOYS ONLY-1 box sandwich size zippered bags
GIRLS AND BOYS-1 pair of clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (Velcro if child cannot tie. No felt bottoms)
1 book bag (zipper closure) big enough for folder and artwork (please no wheels or long handles) — labeled with name
