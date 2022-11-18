CHURUBUSCO — A young Churubusco High School girls basketball team is going through some growing pains early this season.
On Thursday night the Eagles played hard for all four quarters, but made way too many mistakes in a 60-24 loss to visiting Fairfield.
The Eagles dropped to 2-4 overall, 0-1 Northeast Corner Conference, with the loss. Fairfield remained unbeaten at 5-0, 1-0.
The Eagles scored the first bucket of this one for a 2-0 lead – then it was pretty much all Fairfield from there. The Falcons responded with a 13-2 run to take a 13-4 lead at the first stop.
Fairfield outscored ’Busco 17-9 in the second quarter, including a 13-5 run over the first five minutes of the period, to lead 30-13 at the half.
The Falcons led by as many as 36 in the second half.
Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said he was able to get some of his younger players some varsity minutes down the stretch, which is always a good thing.
Garber said his team had too many turnovers, especially late. But overall, he was pleased for his Falcons to open the NECC slate with a win.
“We had a couple of stretches where our defense was really good,” Garber said.
Churubusco coach David Goodwell, meanwhile, said his team didn’t do a good job of handling Fairfield’s press. The Eagles had 32 turnovers on the night — 20 of those unforced.
“For some reason, we weren’t very patient,” Goodwell said. “We were trying to get rid of the ball too quickly.”
The Eagles also dropped a 40-27 decision to Whitko last Saturday in a battle of Whitley County rivals.
Brooklyn Sinclair led Churubusco against Fairfield with 11 points. Kena Hamman added four.
Brea Garber paced the Falcons with 18 points. Natalie Whitaker had 12.
Churubusco is idle until Nov. 29 when it travels to Adams Central. Fairfield goes to Columbia City tonight.
