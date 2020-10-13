ANGOLA – The abbreviated fall season for Trine University’s women’s soccer team brought promise and excitement for the future.
The Thunder ended the season with a 7-1 record after a 4-0 victory over Bluffton (Ohio) Tuesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Tuesday’s match had a lot to do with Trine being more cohesive than Bluffton. The Thunder, with a blend of youth and experience on their roster, played seven matches going into Tuesday night. The match with Trine was the Beavers’ only match this fall. Bluffton will host Adrian in a junior varsity scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
Still, the Thunder win over the Beavers was a great way to finish the fall season, said second-year Trine coach Gary Boughton.
“It was special,” he said. “I know the situation was a little bit different with us playing our last match and Bluffton playing their first. But every time we step on the field, we want to bring our level and hold ourselves to our standards.”
Tuesday’s match was played in Trine’s offensive half for a very large majority of the time. It led 3-0 at the half. Those goals came in a time span of 6 minutes, 35 seconds.
Freshman Taylor Noll got behind the Beaver defense, then made a centering pass to classmate Olivia Argentieri in the box. Argentieri roofed her shot just under the crossbar for her first collegiate goal 27:36 into the first half.
Senior Courtney Reece headed home Veronica Ocampo’s corner kick a little over three minutes later to put the Thunder up 2-0. That was Reece’s second goal of the fall.
Noll scored with a little less than 11 minutes left before halftime on an assist from junior Riley Doll.
Junior Mia Schlueter added an unassisted goal for the Thunder with 12:39 left in the second half.
Boughton said his Trine team showed tremendous growth this fall playing a wide variety of competition. Bluffton was only the second NCAA Division III team the Thunder played this fall.
“It was awesome,” Boughton said. “This was really important for us to come together for two months and coaches to get film on them and get a great feeling of where we are at.
“For the university to step up and give us the backing to play this fall is incredible.”
The Thunder will begin their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association spring season on March 18, 2021, in South Bend against Saint Mary’s College.
Thunder volleyball matches at Bluffton canceled
Trine was scheduled to play women’s volleyball varsity and junior varsity matches at Bluffton Tuesday. Those matches were canceled.
The Thunder varsity squad won all four of their matches this fall. They open MIAA play in the spring at Kalamazoo on March 24, 2021.
