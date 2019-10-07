HUNTINGTON — The Lions had a monstrous night Friday, defeating Huntington North 50-3 on the road for their biggest victory of the season so far. Leo scored 37 points in the first half alone while giving up just one field goal in the first quarter.
Quarterback Jackson Barbour had an explosive game, throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on nine of 12 completions. Three receivers scored a touchdown in the win — Payton McHale, Peyton Wall and Cameron Livingston — and McHale grabbed a team-high 115 yards on just three receptions.
Wall had two rushing touchdowns to make it three scores on the night while amassing 131 yards on six carries. Carson Hoeppner and Owen Lantz scored on runs as well, and kicker Carson McCauley was a perfect six-for-six on extra points.
The Lions’ offense put up 479 total yards while limiting the Vikings to just 106, despite both teams having nearly identical possession times.
Huntington’s Reid Johnson was held to three completions out of seven pass attempts for just five yards. One of his passes was picked up by Gavin James, ending the Vikings’ last drive of the first half.
Leo’s Hunter Prahl sacked Johnson for a safety in the second quarter, and Mason Sheron had one of two sacks for the Lions. Tanner Jackson and GT Baker each recorded a team-high seven solo tackles in the win.
The Lions improved to 5-1 following Friday’s win. The team will return to action Friday against Columbia City (4-2). The Eagles are coming off a 28-7 loss against East Noble.
