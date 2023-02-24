TODAY

PREP GYMNASTICS

Wawasee Sectional, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in NCAA Central Regional at Case Western Reserve, Ohio, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

MIAA Championships at Trine, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine tri-match: vs. Marantha Baptist (Wis.), 11 a.m.; vs. Illinois Tech, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Anderson (DH), noon

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA Division 2 men’s Central Regional, Trine vs. second lowest remaining seed from Friday’s first-round games at Maryville University, Chesterfield, Mo., 12:15 p.m.

NCHA women’s playoffs, first round, Game 2, Trine at Aurora, 4 p.m.

NCHA Playoffs, men’s semifinal, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MIAA Women’s Tournament final at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in NCAA Central Regional at Case Western Reserve, Ohio, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Anderson, noon

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA Division 2 men’s Central Regional at Maryville University, Chesterfield, Mo., if Trine wins Saturday, 1:30 or 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Bethel at Trine, 5 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.