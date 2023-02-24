TODAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
Wawasee Sectional, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in NCAA Central Regional at Case Western Reserve, Ohio, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
MIAA Championships at Trine, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine tri-match: vs. Marantha Baptist (Wis.), 11 a.m.; vs. Illinois Tech, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Anderson (DH), noon
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA Division 2 men’s Central Regional, Trine vs. second lowest remaining seed from Friday’s first-round games at Maryville University, Chesterfield, Mo., 12:15 p.m.
NCHA women’s playoffs, first round, Game 2, Trine at Aurora, 4 p.m.
NCHA Playoffs, men’s semifinal, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIAA Women’s Tournament final at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in NCAA Central Regional at Case Western Reserve, Ohio, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Anderson, noon
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA Division 2 men’s Central Regional at Maryville University, Chesterfield, Mo., if Trine wins Saturday, 1:30 or 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Bethel at Trine, 5 p.m.
