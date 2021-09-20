School districts serving students from Steuben County will be holding meetings to identify students with special needs who are either home schooled or attend private schools.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
Special education rules Title 511 Article 7 Rule 34 requires that public schools hold a consultation session with parents of home schooled students who have children with a disability or suspected of having a disability that reside in the school district's area.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will hold this “Child Find” consultation session on Wednesday at 2:30 PM. The session will be at 400 S. Martha St., 3rd Floor Seminar Room. Please consider wearing a mask or other face covering into the building and meeting.
Please call 665-2854, ext. 1303 if you have additional questions.
Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights Community Schools has also scheduled its non-public school meeting for parents of special needs children.
Prairie Heights Community Schools will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the Prairie Heights attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. in the Prairie Heights Community School Corp. Administration Office at 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.