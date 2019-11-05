LAGRANGE — A rural LaGrange man was arrested on Friday and charged with dealing in marijuana after police serving a warrant on his property discovered more than seven pounds of marijuana and at least 50 live marijuana plants.
According to a report released by the LaGrange Police Department, its officers were conducting a drug investigation on a home in the 1700 block of South State Road 9 near LaGrange Friday night. During that investigation, officers said they could smell raw marijuana coming from house. The officers obtained a search warrant and allegedly found and seized approximately 7.8 pounds of marijuana, 50 live cultivated marijuana plants, tools and devices used to facilitate an indoor marijuana grow as well as other drug related items.
Police arrested the home’s occupant, Steven M. Brewer, 40, and charged him with dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Police forwarded information regarding another one of the home’s residents, Rachel Brewer, to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office.
The LaGrange Police Department was assisted by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Wolcottville Police Department.
