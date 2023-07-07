Six people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael S. Clifton, 32, of Lane 201 Lake George, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Maliki K. Eash, 20, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested in the 3100 block of Nevada Mills Road on charges of misdemeanor intimidation and theft.
• William A. Knapp Jr., 58, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, arrested on Lake Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kevin Rodriguez, 27, of the 2600 block of Ethel Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• John H. Washington, 36, of the 2400 block of St. James Woods Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio, arrested in the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Julian N. Wolf, 31, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.