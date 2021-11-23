BUTLER — It’s all about the details for Eastside junior Brielle Carter.
Carter wants to build on the progress she’s already made as the school’s lone gymnast. Last season, she qualified for the Indiana High School Athletic Association state finals.
“This season, I’m just hoping to put 100% effort into all of my meets and hopefully make it to state again, and give an even better performance than last year,” she said.
In the Wawasee Sectional, she placed sixth in the all-around — a combination of the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercise — with a score of 34.750. That enabled her to advance to regionals.
In regional competition at Huntington North, she finished 16th in the all-around at 33.000. She tied for sixth place in floor exercise (9.100) and finished 16th in the bars (7.725), 18th in the vault (8.800), 27th in the beam (7.375).
Because she tied for sixth place tie in floor exercise, Carter qualified for the state finals.
In the state finals at Worthen Arena at Ball State University, she tied for 17th place in floor exercise with a score of 9.100.
As a freshman, she was 10th in the all-around and eighth in floor exercise — her strongest individual event — two places shy of the regionals.
“The biggest thing I think I’ve improved on is form,” she said. “Going to different gyms and experiencing different coaches’ input on my skills has helped a lot.
“Focusing on the details of everything that I do in my warmups — the pointed toe, the straight legs — have helped me to improve a lot.”
Because Eastside does not have its own gymnastics team — Carter performs as an individual — she has built a bond with athletes wearing red and black practicing, competing and traveling with DeKalb in gymnastics the past two years.
“I definitely feel like I’m on their team because they always support me, cheer for me and have helped me a lot throughout my high school gymnastics career with the way they are always there for me,” she said.
Coach and mother Erin Carter has seen tremendous growth in her daughter, especially when it comes to the little things.
“I think the biggest thing she has learned is it’s the little details,” coach Carter said. “Those are so, so important. You’ll get a bunch of deductions if you’re not paying attention to even the smallest detail.”
“(Judges) want to see the big skills, but sometimes girls that don’t have as big of skills but have better form or better attention to detail will get a better score than someone who does a big skill with bad form,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing she’s learned and has improved on.
“She continues to work on her skills every year. Hopefully this year, she’ll get a couple more higher level skills this season that she can feel comfortable competing,” coach Carter added. “That will be exciting to see.”
Reaching the state finals as a sophomore was a huge accomplishment.
“Her skill level goes up every year,” coach Carter said. “She works so hard over the summer. The biggest thing for her with the skill level going up is her confidence.
“I know she can do it and other people know she can do the bigger skills, but she has to believe in herself,” she continued. “She gains confidence every practice every year, and she believes she’s going to get these big skills.”
Since July, Carter has dealt with an ankle injury that has slowed her progress. Despite that, she is at a point where she can compete once again.
While floor exercise is her strong suit, the younger Carter is working to improve in the bars, vault and beam.
Home meets take place at the Classic City Center across from DeKalb High School.
Regular season competition begins Jan. 4 against Huntington North. The gymnastics sectional is Feb. 26 at Wawasee.
“I’m just thankful that she has the opportunity to compete,” coach Carter said. “I’m thankful that our administration allows her to do it. I’m thankful that DeKalb has been so gracious letting her join them, travel with them and practice. I’m just so thankful to both school systems for allowing her to do this.”
