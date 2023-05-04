Cromwell Days flyer deadline approaching
The deadline is May 8 to advertise on the Cromwell Days festival flyer. For information, email clerk treasurer Kayla Pauley at townclerk@cromwell-in.org .
Employers invite to learn about robotics
KENDALLVILLE — Employers are invited to the East Noble Robotics demonstration and introduction to “Sir Big Boy,” and meet the students who designed and wrote the code for it.
Employers can learn more about how to grow and sustain the program to employ youth in Noble County on May 11 from noon to 1 p.m. in Multipurpose Room A at the Community learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Those who attend should bring their lunch. Register at https://bit.ly/3NvS1dp or call 260-636-3800.
Spring Fling funds to spruce up Rome City
ROME CITY — Advance Rome City’s fundraiser, Spring Fling, is Friday, May 12, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner by Fireside Burgers & Brews at 6 p.m.
An auction will take place at 7 p.m. Ross Kinsey will perform on the patio at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person for singles; $85 for couples, and a table of eight for $425. Buy tickets online at https://advance-rome-city-spring-fling.cheddarup.com
Funds raised are used for Rome City revitalization and beautification projects.
Sponsors for Spring Fling are AMI Investment Management, BZ Automotive Group, Farmers State Bank, Holliday Chiropractic Care, Max Platt, R A Stone Interior Designs, Sundaes on Sylvan, Sylvan Cellars Event Center, West Lakes Boat Mart, and Wolf & Wax Flower
