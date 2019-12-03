Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Nov. 25.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Jeffrey Griffith for men (128 pins over average) and Nycole Wilkinson (169 over).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 257, Jack Pfierman 257, Nick Graham 257. Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 289, 773 series, Ty Cowan 269, Jason Flaugh 268, 790 series, Ryan Kaiser 267, 704 series, Nick Payton 266, 735 series, Kris Purdy 265, Gary Bolton 258, Larry Leggett 256, Emery Patrick 256, Austin Groff 713 series, John Cain 704 series. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 280, 773 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh West 300, 750 series, Mark Pfeiffer 257. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 268, Adam Dibble 252. Masters & Slaves — Mike Plummer 277.
WOMEN: Moose — Willa Thompson 225, 569 series; Jen Moring 223, 597 series. Booster — Nycole Wilkinson 224, 661 series, Dawn Simmons 207, 583 series, Sandra Plummer 555 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 215, 595 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 256, 680 series, Aaric Page 254, 602 series, Kyle Toyias 235, 604 series, Maddie Flaugh 225, 569 series.
Wrestling
Blazers defeat Falcons
BENTON — Eastside defeated Fairfield 58-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday night.
Lane Burns (138 pounds), Mason Fritch (145), Hunter Mercer (152), Treyven McKinley (170), Jackson Wicker (182), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) had pins for the Blazers.
Eastside 58, Fairfield 21
106 — Cody Collins (ES) won by forfeit. 113 — Ryan Keller (FF) won by forfeit. 120 — Brandon Kauffman (FF) major dec. Luke Collins 12-4. 126 — Brian Munsey (ES) major dec. Joseph Senn 12-1. 132 — Jonathan Ortiz (FF) pinned Tanner Wicker, 2:53. 138 — Lane Burns (ES) pinned Braxton Campbell, 2:37. 145 — Mason Fritch (ES) pinned Torii Miller, 1:21. 152 — Hunter Mercer (ES) pinned Jordan Templeman, 1:01. 160 — Kristopher Patrick (ES) won by forfeit. 170 — Treyven McKinley (FF) pinned Colton Johnson, :26. 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) def. Johnathan Estep, 1:03. 195 — Adam Kezar (FF) pinned Trevor Fletcher, 1:00. 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) pinned Derek Moles, 1:14. 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) pinned Mike Stout, 1:00.
Prep Basketball Kelham nominated for IBCA award
Garrett freshman guard Bailey Kelham, Angola junior guard Hanna Knoll and Westview senior swingman Charlie Yoder were nominated for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-30.
Youth Baseball Trine to host holiday baseball camp
ANGOLA — The Trine baseball team will host a Holiday Youth Camp for children in grades 3-8 on Dec. 29.
The camp will be divided into two separate sessions with the option of attending one or both sessions. The first session will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will focus on Infield/Outfield instruction as well as hitting. The second session will be held from 12:45 p.m. — 3 p.m. and will include instruction for pitching/catching as well as hitting.
Cost for each individual session is $30 per child, or $45 for both sessions. Lunch will not be provided, please bring a snack and water if needed.
Both sessions will be held in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the Trine coaching staff and players.
For registration and more information on the camp, please visit www.trinethunder.com/information/camps.
For any questions, please contact Trine head baseball coach Greg Perschke by phone at 665-4135 or by email at perschkeg@trine.edu.
