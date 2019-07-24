Michael Dulac prepares for the Follow the Pipes organ crawl as part of the Three Rivers Festival. Dulac introduced the audience to an organ that was built in Zaanham, Holland, in 1976 and recently was purchased and moved from Cleveland to the chapel of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The tour was sponsored by the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and The History Center in association the Three Rivers Festival. Over three days, audiences visited six churches and the Embassy Theatre.
