Pencils, paper, notebooks and more make going to school a somewhat not-green proposition for many families.
There are ways, though, to paint getting your education green. Here are just a few of them.
Recycling Bin Decorating Contest
Start a recycling bin decorating contest to get each class excited about recycling materials. Put them on display and have students vote for their favorites. One idea from WeAreTeachers is to make it into a hungry recycling monster that eats paper, plastic, cans and more.
Add Indoor Plants
Some indoor plants can naturally purify the air in the classroom and provide health benefits. Look for easy to grow and maintain plants, such as a spider plant, snake plant or pothos. Let students help care for them.
Do a Waste Audit
Grab gloves, dump trash cans and see how many recyclables your class can find in your school’s garbage. Tally up the misplaced items and talk about the benefits of recycling (and the consequences of not recycling) to the whole school.
Use Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Especially during the pandemic, cleaning is a priority in classrooms. Make the switch to natural, environmentally friendly products and ask students to contribute. Teach them how to read labels and look for cleaners with warnings or cautions about toxicity.
Zero-Waste Classroom
Start slow and try for a zero-waste day or week to test it out, then aim for longer and longer periods as it goes on. Make it a challenge for students and faculty alike.
Plant a Garden
Find space on the school grounds and turn it into a garden plot. Students can learn about how plants grow and where their food comes from, all while improving the environment.
Encourage Walking or Biking to School
Designate a day to encourage students to find green ways to get to school, such as walking, biking or riding a scooter. Offer rewards for keeping it up throughout the year.
Install Rain Barrels
Catch rainwater from around the campus to water the school garden and all those indoor plants. Reusing rainwater reduces the amount of water that ends up in the sewer system and the fresh water is better for your plants.
Use Recyclables for Art Projects
Collect unwanted paper, cans, bottle caps, paper towel rolls and more to make a mural or other artwork that the whole school can enjoy.
Use Natural Light
Flip off the fluorescents and open the blinds and shades to let the sun shine in. Natural light can lead to higher productivity and improve the overall mood in the classrooms
