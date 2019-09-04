GRABILL — “Music can touch people’s lives beyond mere words,” said Marsha Wright, director of the Senior Saints singing group at Grabill Missionary Church.
Wright has personal experience here. As the pianist of the choir, she doesn’t get to see many audience reactions because she’s focusing on the choir and her own music.
But she does sense if a commotion happens. And at one concert, Wright heard something, but was unable to see what was going on.
“Later, I heard that there was a man in a wheelchair,” she explained. The man, who had been non-communicative, suddenly began making hand motions to a children’s song that the choir was singing. It was such a startling breakthrough that an aid ran to get someone to witness it.
Music, indeed, can reach people in a way that words do not. And this choir has been doing it ever since they began in the early 1970s.
For their 2019 season, the Senior Saints have 84 musicians, including 10 instrumentalists. Members of the choir come from 34 different churches, and have 24 performances scheduled this year.
This season, the program Wright chose is centered on American holiday celebrations. She ticked off the different mini-themes within the concert: Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s, Easter (in two parts), American patriotic, Thanksgiving, Christmas and the new year.
Wright arranges medleys — what she calls “packets” — of songs for each holiday celebration. For Valentine’s Day, for example, she picked six different tunes, including “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “Tea for Two” and “Hot Diggity Dog Ziggity Boom.”
She is careful about how she arranges the music.
“I never change the melody, harmony or rhythm of the song,” Wright explained.
She wants the music to be familiar so that the audience can sing along — which they do, “kind of like a Mitch Miller thing,” Wright explained.
Wright also asks choir members for personal stories that link them with the holidays.
“Some stories are really funny, some stories are really serious, some stories are somewhat confrontative,” she said. But they illustrate how the musicians are connected to the holidays in a very personal way.
The stories also provide a few minutes during which the choir can sit down as one speaker takes center stage. Although the front row of the choir always sits down during the concert, the entire group gets to rest their feet several times during the performance.
For someone who started the choir when she was in her early 20s, Wright has seen the program expand all the way to her retirement years.
The Senior Saints began when her church started using more contemporary music. Some members wanted to keep the older music alive, and the 1970 Fort Wayne Bible College graduate said, “I’ll start a little ensemble to do the good old songs.”
Over the next several years, the group grew. Wright led them on tours, booking hotels for some nights, and developing her expertise as a program director. This, in addition to her duties as the worship pastor for Grabill Missionary Church, and bringing up a family, made her pretty busy.
Since her retirement in 2013, Wright has stopped giving fall concerts, but she has expanded the summer program. Rehearsals take place during daylight hours, and she loves the community that has developed amongst members. Some members no longer drive, so others who do drive pick them up — not only for choir practice but also for doctor’s appointments and other needs.
The theme song of the Senior Saints begins with the phrase, “We’re having the time of our lives” and it describes Wright’s career with the choir perfectly.
“There’s nobody telling me I have to do it,” Wright said, but she wants to do it — and she loves it.
