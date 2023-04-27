Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Courtney J. Parker, 33, of the 1600 block of West August Walk, Marion, arrested in the 200 block of South West Street on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Brian S. Ray, 45, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 175S, arrested in the 200 block of East Gilmore Street on a charge of felony possession of child pornography.
