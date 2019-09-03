ALBION — The Noble County Treasurer’s Office will be holding a tax sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18, in the Dekko Meeting Room at the Noble County Office Complex — South, 2090 N. S.R. 9, Albion.
Real estate properties become eligible for tax sale when they are three or more installments behind. If your property is listed for tax sale, you must pay your total delinquency prior to the sale. Payments must be by cash or certified funds. Payment must be received by Oct. 17.
Bidders are encouraged to pre-register for the tax sale and may do so at sriservices.com. Bidders are asked to bring their registration form and W-9 with them the morning of the sale. These documents can be printed from the registration website.
Bidders may also register the morning of the sale. All bidders should arrive 30 minutes before the beginning of the sale. Questions can be directed to the Noble County Treasurer’s Office at 636-2644.
