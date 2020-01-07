GARRETT – In a matchup of talented young teams, Garrett struggled from the perimeter and its fourth quarter rally fell short in a 43-39 loss to Fairfield in a key Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The Falcons (8-7, 3-3 NECC) built up a 28-14 lead at the half while outrebounding the Railroaders 20-11. Garrett shot 2-of-12 from the field in the second quarter as it was outscored by Fairfield 14-5.
Garrett (10-4, 3-3) shot its way back into it in the fourth quarter and got within one at 38-37 with under three minutes left. Then senior Kara Kitson hit a right corner three-pointer with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left to put the Falcons up four.
The Railroaders got within two at 41-39 and a couple of chances to tie in the final minute. Garrett missed a shot in the paint and was called for traveling on a drive to the basket with 10.9 seconds left.
Sophomore Brooke Sanchez made two free throws with 5.8 seconds left to clinch the win for the Falcons.
Fairfield’s solid freshmen Bailey Willard and Brea Garber led the way. Willard had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Garber, the daughter of Falcon head coach Brodie Garber, had 10 points, four boards, three steals and two assists.
Willard did so many intangibles to help Fairfield win, including getting to loose balls and taking good care of the basketball dribbling through congested area.
“Willard is our swiss army knife,” Brodie Garber said. “She does a lot of things that go underappreciated.”
Garber through his team’s tough schedule helped his Falcons win Tuesday. They have played many strong teams in the first half, including Mishawaka Marian, Angola, Concord, Goshen and NorthWood.
Freshman Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 16 points and two blocked shots. She had nine points in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen each had eight points for the Railroaders. Ostrowski grabbed seven rebounds while Owen had five rebounds and two steals. Nataley Armstrong dished off seven assists.
Garrett won the junior varsity contest 26-18. The Railroaders outscored Fairfield 16-6 in the middle two quarters after trailing 8-3 after one quarter.
Halle Hathaway and Madilyn Malcolm each had six points for Garrett. Aida Haynes scored five.
The Railroaders travel to Wawasee tonight.
Lakewood Park 36,
Bethany Christian 32
In Auburn, the Panthers got back to .500 with a victory over a Class 1A sectional rival.
Chloe Jolloff had 23 points for Lakewood Park (7-7). Taylor Gerke had seven points and Frannie Talarico scores six.
