Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if warranted, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Eric K. Butterworth, 45, of the 200 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Jeremy M. Champion, 37, of the 2100 block of Boulder Drive, Kendallville, arrested in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200N on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
• Chad M. Hagan, 49, of the 700 block of of South Wayne Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Ashton K. Mickem, 18, of the 900 block of South Townline Road, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
