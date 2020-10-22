M.S. Volleyball
PH, Cougars split 6th grade matches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights took on Central Noble in sixth grade matches on Oct. 13. The Panthers won the “A” match 25-19, 25-15. The Cougars won the “B” match 25-17, 25-15.
The top servers for the Cougars were Kirsten Owen, Elyse Schmidt, Maggie Tracy, Audrey Price and Sydney Wilkinson.
