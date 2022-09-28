GOP breakfast set for Saturday
ANGOLA — The October Steuben County Republican breakfast will be held on Saturday at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
This month's event will feature talks from local candidates in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
People wanting to attend are asked to make reservations with Karen Shelton by emailing kwshelton64@gmail.com or call 316-9437.
