ANGOLA — Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts will kick off 2023 by welcoming back legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on Friday, March 17.
Tickets will go on sale beginning today at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Prices range from $40 to $60.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone is a multi-talented entertainer who has delighted audiences nearly all his life. He was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama. As a child, he played “Stanley Fairclough” in the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street. He was also featured in the television series Knight Errant, Family Solicitor and Monro’s Saki Stories.
At age 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Wonderful World,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “There’s A Kind of Hush,” “A Must To Avoid,” “Listen People,” “No Milk Today,” “The End of the World,” “Leaning On A Lamp Post” and “Dandy.” Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over 52 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold.
As “Herman,” the photogenic Noone graced the cover of nearly every international publication, including Time. He performed on hundreds of television shows and appeared with such luminaries as Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin and Danny Kaye. He was cast as the engaging “Duke of Cheshire” in ABC’s musical version of The Canterville Ghost. Soon thereafter, he portrayed the title role in Hallmark Hall of Fame’s Pinocchio. He also starred in three highly successful feature films for M-G-M: Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Hold On! and When The Boys Meet The Girls.
With characteristic zeal, Noone took on leading roles in full-scale theatrical productions of Dick Wittington, Aladdin and Sinbad The Sailor. These live stage spectaculars were mounted at major theaters throughout Great Britain, and Noone received critical acclaim for his outstanding work. In the ‘80s, Peter starred on Broadway in the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. He won rave reviews for his superb portrayal of the dashing, young hero, Frederic. His performance was so well-received, that he went on to reprise the role at the world-famous Drury Lane Theatre in London. Noone charmed audiences worldwide as he continued to play Frederic with both the U.S. National Touring Company and the International Touring Company of Pirates.
Noone’s acting career flourished with guest-starring roles in prime-time television series such as: Married With Children, My Two Dads, Dave’s World, Easy Street, Too Close For Comfort, and Laverne and Shirley. In a memorable episode of Quantum Leap, he shed his “nice guy” image to portray Dwayne, a scheming promoter with murderous intentions. He starred as Apoo, a frustrated African relief worker, in the Los Angeles stage premiere of Topokana Martyrs’ Day and as Alfred Von Wilmers in the U.S. national tour of the smash Broadway hit Romance, Romance.
The ‘90s found Noone embarking on a four-year stint as the winsome host of VH1’s My Generation, the highest-ever-rated half hour retrospective of pop/rock music. More recently, he was featured in the recurring role of Paddington on the CBS daytime drama As The World Turns. His legion of fans eagerly awaited each episode and Noone quickly became a favorite of the soap opera magazines and online message boards. He began the millennium with his successful entry into cyberspace and the New York Daily News dubbed him “The King of the Sixties on the Internet,” due to the overwhelming popularity of his websites: peternoone.com and hermanshermits.com.
Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Noone currently performs over 200 concerts a year. He consistently plays to sold-out venues and his admirers span the generations. Today’s teen girls scream just as passionately as their mothers did back in 1965, prompting VH1 to select Noone as their viewers’ choice for the “Sexiest Artist of the Year.”
For more information about the concert and other upcoming events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu.
