Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Official charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jason D. Hagerman, 44, of the 1600 block of West C.R. 250S, Albion, arrested on U.S. 20 at Lane 120 West Otter Lake on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Patrick G. Knox Jr., 43, of the 1100 block of Butler Place, arrested in the 200 block of South Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mark D. Moore, 29, of the 800 block of Cari Drive, Bluffton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Justin D. Richards, 35, of the 6900 block of East C.R. 150S, Akron, arrested in the 400 block of North Martha Street on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.