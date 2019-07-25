LIGONIER — Calling all Freshmen! Where’s my next class? What’s a GPA? Why do I need credits? Are upperclassmen scary?
There are all sorts of questions and feelings that students experience as they transition from the middle school to the high school. At West Noble High School, we want to help make the adjustment a bit less overwhelming. That’s where Link Crew comes in.
Link Crew will be a program for all incoming freshmen. Students will be placed into a group with 10-12 other freshmen. That group will be paired with two Link Crew leaders. What is a Link Crew leader? These awesome people are 11th- and 12th-grade students who volunteered to help freshmen through their first year of high school. These leaders will sacrifice two days of their summer to undergo extensive training, so they are equipped and prepared to support their Link Crew members.
These groups will meet on the second day of school and spend time getting to know each other by doing interactive games. These activities will lead to trusting relationships and by developing that trust, ninth-grade students will now have two people they can meet with when they encounter something at the high school that they do not understand.
Link Crew groups will continue to meet throughout the school year, one to two times per month, during homeroom time. There are so many great things going on at West Noble High School and the Link Crew leaders will do their best to help students feel connected and cared for as they begin this exciting new adventure.
